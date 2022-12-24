UPDATE: South Shore Line operating regular service Saturday

The South Shore Line has restored service between Chicago and South Bend after extreme weather caused its suspension Friday evening.
The railroad plans to operate a regular schedule Saturday, though it said ongoing hazardous weather may continue to cause delays, and that passengers should allow extra time for travel.
The South Shore is also urging passengers to use extra caution in parking lots and on platforms as bitterly cold, windy conditions continue.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.