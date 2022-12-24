 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: South Shore Line operating regular service Saturday

Oh Snow

An evening South Shore Line train pulls into the Hammond station in this file photo.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

The South Shore Line has restored service between Chicago and South Bend after extreme weather caused its suspension Friday evening.

The railroad plans to operate a regular schedule Saturday, though it said ongoing hazardous weather may continue to cause delays, and that passengers should allow extra time for travel.

The South Shore is also urging passengers to use extra caution in parking lots and on platforms as bitterly cold, windy conditions continue.

Tags

