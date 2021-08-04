 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Southbound I-65 reopens after multi-hour closure
UPDATE: Southbound I-65 reopens after multi-hour closure

Indiana State Police stock
Kale Wilk, The Times

All lanes of southbound Interstate 65 in Jasper County have reopened after a three-semitruck accident shut down the highway for several hours early Wednesday morning.

Traffic still was heavily congested in the southbound lanes between Ind. 114 and U.S. 231 at 8:30 a.m., according to the Indiana State Police, who were still recommending drivers avoid the area. Earlier Wednesday, traffic was backed up from the start of the closure at Ind. 114 several miles to the Ind. 14 exit north of Rensselaer.

The crash occurred at mile marker 208, north of U.S. 231, about 2 a.m. and caused the driver of one of the semis to be airlifted to a South Bend hospital, police said. That driver’s condition and the extent of the injuries was not immediately available.

Travel in both directions on I-65 was shut down immediately following the crash.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

