UPDATE: Suspicious vehicle fires under investigation, officials say

CALUMET TWP. — At least three vehicles were engulfed in flames early Sunday at a machine shop, Lake Ridge Fire officials say.

The fires are under suspicion as investigators review video from surveillance cameras, Lake Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Mike Redd said.

Lake Ridge firefighters responded to Mike's Machine Repair, located in the 5000 block of 45th Street, around 5:30 a.m. The firefighters extinguished a blaze that appeared to gut two vehicles and burned the side of a third, eyewitnesses said.

It is unclear how the fire started. The burned vehicles had been at the shop for at least a week and did not appear to initially show any mechanical failure, Redd said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

