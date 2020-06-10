UPDATE: Tens of thousands in Region without power after storm knocks power lines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A thunderstorm that moved through the Region Wednesday morning left at its peak more than 16,000 people without power.

NIPSCO reported on its website 13,000 outages as of 9 p.m., down from more than 16,000 earlier in the day. Cities most affected were Gary, Highland and Munster, among others.

"Due to a second round of strong storms that came through northern Indiana mid-morning and the sustained high winds still in effect, we are seeing widespread damage and an elevated level of power outages across the service area," NIPSCO said. "Trees and poles have been downed, and NIPSCO is responding to many customer notifications of wires down. All available crews continue to work as safely and quickly as possible to assess damage and restore service."

NIPSCO expects that due to the volume of repairs that need to be made, some residents should expect to be in the dark through Thursday morning.

"We've brought in all available crews including contractor resources, and we are actively working as safely and quickly as possible to resolve more than 1,000 individual repairs across the service area," NIPSCO said. "This is a multi-day event due to the extent and number of outages, and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we work to make necessary repairs."