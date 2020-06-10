UPDATE: Tens of thousands in Region without power after storm knocks power lines

A thunderstorm that moved through the Region Wednesday morning left at its peak more than 16,000 people without power.
NIPSCO reported on its website 13,000 outages as of 9 p.m., down from more than 16,000 earlier in the day. Cities most affected were Gary, Highland and Munster, among others.
"Due to a second round of strong storms that came through northern Indiana mid-morning and the sustained high winds still in effect, we are seeing widespread damage and an elevated level of power outages across the service area," NIPSCO said. "Trees and poles have been downed, and NIPSCO is responding to many customer notifications of wires down. All available crews continue to work as safely and quickly as possible to assess damage and restore service."
NIPSCO expects that due to the volume of repairs that need to be made, some residents should expect to be in the dark through Thursday morning.
"We've brought in all available crews including contractor resources, and we are actively working as safely and quickly as possible to resolve more than 1,000 individual repairs across the service area," NIPSCO said. "This is a multi-day event due to the extent and number of outages, and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we work to make necessary repairs."
The severe weather knocked down trees and branches throughout northwest Indiana. Residents were out in Dyer and Hammond cleaning leaves and branches off driveways and sidewalks.
A tree in front of Purdue Northwest's Peregrine Hall was uprooted.
Another fell around 9:30 a.m. at Dyer Baptist Church, knocking out a power line and damaging a corner of a house on the property, Plum Creek Christian Academy principal Jared Bender said.
Bender said the church would wait for NIPSCO to take care of the power lines before beginning to clean up and repair the house.
With Gov. Eric Holcomb announcing playgrounds can open back up, Bender said the church would prioritize cleaning the playground, where a tree limb had fallen on the swing set.
"We want to get those things cleared off so we can be a resource for our community once more," Bender said.
The NWS had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of Lake County that expired at 9:30 a.m. Meteorologists said storms could cause 60 mph wind gusts that could damage roofs, siding and trees. There was also a low tornado threat through midday across portions of Northwest Indiana, however, there was now tornado activity, forecasters said.
There is still a slight threat of thunderstorms between 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, said Meteorologist Lee Carlow of the National Weather Service. He said if there is a storm, it will likely not be severe and bring light rain showers.
Wind gusts in the afternoon to evening reached 40 mph, however the winds should die down overnight.
The rest of the week looks to be clear and sunny with a slight cool down in the weekend, Carlaw said.
Wednesday morning's storm followed a system that moved through Tuesday evening, prompting a tornado warning lasting from 7-8:30 p.m. The weather service did not confirm any touchdowns, but several people reported funnel clouds throughout the area.
The severe weather was the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal, which made landfall on the Gulf Coast earlier this week. It caused major damage to communities in Florida and Louisiana and major flooding in Mississippi.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.