UPDATE: Thunderstorm prompts three tornado warnings, leaves nearly 7,000 without power
A brief but severe storm that passed through the Region left nearly 7,000 people without power at one point Tuesday evening.

NIPSCO reported just shy of 5,800 customers were in the dark as of 9 p.m., with most of the outages reported in more rural areas such as Kouts and Hamlet. 

Around 7 p.m. in Valparaiso, nearly 500 outages were reported. Gary was also heavily impacted, with over upwards of 500 outages. Nearly 150 were without power in Hebron. 

The thunderstorm moved into the Region mid-morning Saturday and was gone by the evening. The National Weather Service issued three tornado warnings between 2 and 6 p.m. It's not yet known if there were any confirmed touchdowns.

A hazardous weather outlook was in place for much of the Chicago metro area with periodic thunderstorms and heavy rain expected throughout Saturday afternoon and evening.

Chances of rain were forecast at 80% and wind gusts were expected to reach up to 30 mph, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to reach Lake County a little before 3 p.m.

A flash flood watch is also in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to slide from the low 80s to the low 70s. Rainfall could reach up to ⅓ or ½ an inch.

A chance of rain remains for Sunday with a 40% of scattered showers during the day and a 70% chance during the evening. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph.

