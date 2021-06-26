UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for NWI

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of northwest Indiana.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m. for southeastern Cook County in Illinois and northwestern Lake county in Indiana.

Around 2:08 p.m. a tornado was confirmed over Crete moving northeast at 30 mph. It is expected to be near Schererville, Lansing and Dyer around 2:25 p.m. Other locations in the path of the storm include Highland, Munster, Merrillville, Griffith and Gary.

People in the area are advised to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows.

A hazardous weather outlook is in place for much of the Chicago metro area with periodic thunderstorms and heavy rain expected throughout Saturday afternoon and evening.

Chances of rain are forecast at 80% and wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to reach Lake County a little before 3 p.m.