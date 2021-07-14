 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Trooper escapes injury after squad car hit; saves driver after vehicle catches fire, police say
This story has been updated with corrected information from police.

GARY — An Indiana State Trooper "miraculously" wasn't injured after his patrol vehicle was struck in an early Wednesday crash. 

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said the trooper was rear-ended at a high speed by an impaired driver near Lake Station on Interstate 94. 

At 2:30 a.m. ISP was investigating a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 by mile marker 12. Trooper Riley Hieb responded, parking his squad car on the inside shoulder with the emergency lights on. 

A westbound Chrysler 3000 then drove into the inside shoulder, hitting the squad car at a high speed, police said. The crash pushed the squad car off the roadway and into a grassy area. The Chrysler was disabled and stuck partially in the left lane. 

Fifield said Hieb escaped injury since he was outside of his squad car at the scene of the wreck. 

The engine compartment in the Chrysler caught fire with the driver locked inside going in and out of consciousness. The trooper was able to break the window and pull the driver to safety. 

The driver, 42-year-old Latresha C. Williamson, of East Chicago, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. While at the hospital, she refused to take a chemical test to test for intoxication, Indiana State Police reported. 

Fifield said alcohol and/or drugs are believed to have been a factor in the crash. Subsequently, a search warrant was granted by the Lake County Superior Court, he said. 

Criminal charges are in the process of being filed against Williamson with the Lake County prosecutor's office, ISP said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department, the Lake Station Police Department, Gary Fire Department and EMS and Precision Towing assisted ISP in the incident. 

