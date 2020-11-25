UPDATE: Two dead in crash that shut down southbound lanes of I-65 in Jasper County

REMINGTON — Two people were killed after a crash that snarled traffic for up to four hours on southbound Interstate 65 near Remington late Wednesday.
Indiana State Police responded around 5:42 p.m. in reference to the crash near the 207-mile marker. Preliminary investigation shows a 2006 white Chevy van, occupied by two men and one woman, was southbound when it drove onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons, police said.
The van struck a black 2014 Mercedes-Benz SUV parked in the shoulder with hazard signals on. The SUV's driver had left the vehicle to go obtain gas, police said. After the impact, the Chevy van overturned and came to rest in the adjacent ditch.
The van's driver, a male, was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. He was declared dead at the scene by the Jasper County coroner.
The two passengers, a man and woman, were first transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette for their injuries. The woman died from her injuries there. The man was then taken to an Indianapolis-area hospital for further treatment, where his condition is unknown, police said.
Due to the severity of the crash, the scene was reconstructed, resulting in the I-65 southbound lanes being closed until 9:45 p.m. Traffic was diverted at the 215-mile marker exit, police said.
The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family. Toxicology results are also pending, police said.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Dept., Remington Fire/EMS, Cheever's Towing and the Indiana Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.
Aaliyah Bowden
Alejandro Velez
Alyssa Lunsford
Amber Hernandez
Anthony Flora
Anthony Luipold
Anthony Townsell
Anthony Williams
Antonio Cook
Ara Devonna Polk
Brandon Stukowski
Brian Hollis
Chad Jeffrey Cooper
Charles Jordan
Christopher Brown
Clayton Cooper
Climmie Carter
Deambra Levingston
Deonlashawn Simmons
Deveonne Hathaway
Dionte Vaughn
Elizabeth Defatima Walton
Eric Donald Wathern
Erin Escorza
Francisco Gomez Alonso
Frank Mesa
Gerald Douglas McDaniel
Harvest Dawn Householder
Ian Nagel
Jack Havlin
Jared Cordell Hoard
Jerome David Willis Jr.
Jody Skipper
Jonathon Barnes
Judith Owens
Kathryn Dershem
Kevin Mezzacapo
Kimberly Roe
Kyra Lewis
Leon Doyle
Lisa Ashley Longoria
Marco Soriano
Mark Carroll
Marlon Denell Bady Sr.
Marta Rodriguez
Marzell Leroy Walden Sr.
Michael Bissonette
Michael Boehm Jr
Michael Dearce
Michael O'Neal
Michael Wells
Nathaniel Robinson
Nicholas Andrew Pelissier
Niko Landin Rodriguez
O.B. McCuiston
Othello Harris
Paul Hart
Phillip Anthony Davis
Phillip David Guzman Jr.
Pierre Harris
Ranulfo Aviles-Lopez
Reginald Randall
Robert Ernest Babcock
Robert Miller
Robert Powell
Sean M. Campbell
Sergio Diaz
Shantwoin Dupree Jones
Shenise Laney
Stephanie Bermudez
Steven Mann
Taqailsha Farmer
Tevonte Smith
Thomas James Dalton
Tyrone David Hulitt
Tywan Locke
Vlado Kozlina
Xavier Hernandez Medina
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.