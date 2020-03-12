UPDATE: Valpo disturbance ends with no arrest, schools back on track

VALPARAISO — A disturbance within a house in the 1300 block of Chesapeake Park Drive that triggered a heavy police response and notification to nearby schools Thursday morning ended without an arrest or injury, according to Valparaiso Police Sgt. Joe Hall.

The disturbance, which drew the attention of neighbors and passing motorists, began sometime before 7 a.m. and involved a member of the household, he said.

While not going into detail about the disturbance, Hall said officers checked on all members of the household to ensure their safety.

Safety of the wider community resulted in police notifying the nearby Thomas Jefferson Middle and Elementary schools, along with Immanuel Lutheran School, he said. The schools were notified again when the situation concluded and they reportedly continued on with their normal schedules.

Police wrapped up their efforts at the site around 7:45 a.m.

