GARY — Scores of family members gathered Sunday night with candles, teddy bears and tearful hugs by the train tracks in Gary where 16-year-old Jeremiah Robinson was struck and killed the night before.
He was struck by a train while on break from his job at a McDonald's down the street, a time he would normally spend shooting hoops at a nearby park.
They bowed their heads in prayer in the wintry cold and released balloons into the dark night sky in remembrance of a happy-go-lucky teenager who loved to sing, dance and play basketball.
"He was always awesome," his mother Rena Robinson said. "There was never a dull moment with him. Never. He was always smiling. He was always happy. He's in a better place, and he's not suffering."
The Lake County coroner's office was dispatched around 9:40 p.m. Saturday to Methodist Hospital Northlake in regard to a subject that had suffered blunt force trauma at an incident in the city's Miller neighborhood, according to a news release.
Robinson, 16, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 10:53 p.m. The manner of death is still pending, the release states. The Lake County coroner's office confirmed Robinson was the pedestrian struck by a CSX train Saturday night at 622 S. Lake St. in the Miller neighborhood.
The incident is under investigation by the Gary Police Department. Indiana State Police assisted CSX and Gary police.
"CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this event," a CSX spokesperson said. "At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve. We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous."
A student at Gary Lighthouse Charter School, Robinson lived with his mother and siblings in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood. He was so diligent he would ride his bike 12 miles all the way to his job at the McDonald's in Miller if his mother's car wasn't working, relatives said.
"He was the man of the house," his mother said. "He was the oldest. He's going to be missed. For him to be 16, he had a lot of impact on people."
He did chores for neighbors, such as mowing their lawns.
Robinson was remembered as a high-spirited churchgoer who was protective of his siblings.
"He was a happy kid, full of life," his aunt Shalonda Allen said. "He loved to dance. He loved to rap. He was an entertainer. He loved basketball. He loved his mother. Full of life ... full of life ... full of life."
Relatives described him as a jokester who loved to make others laugh and a mother's boy. One of his final Facebook posts last week said, "My mama is the strongest woman I know, making sure we have everything we need. There is no one I love more than you."
