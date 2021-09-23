UPDATE: Virtual classes extended to Monday; 1 child in custody following East Chicago Central High School threat

EAST CHICAGO — One child has been taken into police custody after a threat against East Chicago Central High School was made late Wednesday night.
Police and officials confirmed there is no pending threat against East Chicago schools.
The School City of East Chicago said that e-learning has been extended through Monday to accommodate district-wide safety training and to allow time to alleviate any safety concerns from students' families.
“The School City of East Chicago would like to thank the East Chicago Police Department for their swift actions to investigate the recent false social media threats," said Interim Superintendent Dr. Steven Disney. "Based upon the conclusions of the investigation, the School City of East Chicago will process any and all students as recommended from the findings."
"The School City of East Chicago would like to thank our school safety team, parents and staff for all their cooperation and assistance," Disney continued in a written statement to The Times. "The School City of East Chicago is facilitating additional and expansive professional development and safety training for all staff on Friday and Monday.”
The juvenile, whose identity has not been released due to age, and the juvenile's guardians were interviewed early Thursday afternoon by authorities with East Chicago's Criminal Investigation Division, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.
The juvenile will face a felony charge of intimidation and other charges may be pending, Rivera said. The juvenile is set to be transported to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.
Rivera said the juvenile told police the threat was a prank and there was no real intent to cause harm. Due to the ongoing investigation, the nature of the threat and how it was made is not being released.
Rivera said this was a part of a nationwide, organized social media trend, where individuals are encouraged to make a threat against a school to cause closures and a heavy police presence.
"The last [social media challenge] was damaging school property," Rivera said. "Now its making threats against a school. We will prosecute everyone involved."
Police are working to determine if anyone else was involved in the threat or spreading the rumor. Rivera said officers are taking this incident very seriously.
"Parents need to talk to their kids about the consequences of this," Rivera said. "We can trace social media posts through an IPA to your personal device. Everything can be tracked to your cellphone, tablet and laptop. We will find you. And parents should not only warn their kids about the legal consequences but the school consequences, such as suspension or expulsion."
Rivera said the threat caused a cancellation for Friday's East Chicago Central home football game against Hammond Central High School.
According to the East Chicago Police Department's Facebook page, officers were "actively investigating the threat" as of 10 p.m. Wednesday. East Chicago Central's Facebook page posted less than an hour later that the school would have a remote learning day Thursday, with lessons to be posted online by teachers.