UPDATE: Virtual classes extended to Monday; 1 child in custody following East Chicago Central High School threat

The juvenile will face a felony charge of intimidation and other charges may be pending, Rivera said. The juvenile is set to be transported to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

Rivera said the juvenile told police the threat was a prank and there was no real intent to cause harm. Due to the ongoing investigation, the nature of the threat and how it was made is not being released.

Rivera said this was a part of a nationwide, organized social media trend, where individuals are encouraged to make a threat against a school to cause closures and a heavy police presence.

"The last [social media challenge] was damaging school property," Rivera said. "Now its making threats against a school. We will prosecute everyone involved."

Police are working to determine if anyone else was involved in the threat or spreading the rumor. Rivera said officers are taking this incident very seriously.

"Parents need to talk to their kids about the consequences of this," Rivera said. "We can trace social media posts through an IPA to your personal device. Everything can be tracked to your cellphone, tablet and laptop. We will find you. And parents should not only warn their kids about the legal consequences but the school consequences, such as suspension or expulsion."