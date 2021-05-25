UPDATE: Volunteer reacts to finding body of missing 12-year-old

After a week of not finding Kyrin, officials weren't going to call off the search, McDermott said.

"We're going to find this young man, alive hopefully. If he got kidnapped, we're going to find who kidnapped him, and if he didn't make it, we're going to find the body, like we're determined," he said. "Chief Short, Chief Long, the sheriff, myself. ... The Lake County sheriff was flying helicopters low. It was like Vietnam. We had helicopters flying right over our heads, going up and down the river."

McDermott said the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission, notably Dan Repay, "was instrumental in helping us find this young man."

"It was an idea that Dan Repay came up with, and I know Hammond engineer Dean Button was also part of the decision-making on this. But they said, 'Hey, we can lower the lake level, or the water level in the river. ... Would that help?' And we're like, 'Yeah, that would help tremendously because this thing is huge and deep and murky, and I didn't even know you could do that," McDermott said.

Water from the river was draining all week, McDermott said, noting by Monday it had receded by about 6 feet.

Times staff writer Mary Freda contributed to this report.