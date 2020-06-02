You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Voter turnout low across Region, but ballots were cast ahead of time amid pandemic
Voter turnout was lower than normal as of early Tuesday afternoon at Brummitt Elementary School just outside of Chesterton, but poll inspector Nick Loving said that is likely the result of so many people casting ballots ahead of election day amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"So the early voting has definitely helped," he said.

Voters at that site and others across the Region were met by poll workers wearing face masks, gloves and with offers of hand sanitizer, tissues and other personal protective equipment in what promises to be a historic election.

Poll workers in Munster, Schererville and Cedar Lake reported slow turnout for a presidential primary, but they pointed to a higher number of mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't know what the turnout will be, but the walk-in is slow," said John Walter, an inspector at the polling location at Villa Cesare in Schererville.

Voting places across Porter County opened on time at 6 a.m. with no major problems, according to a statement from Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey.

Inspector Robert Smith said there was a little problem with an electronic poll book at the Valparaiso branch of the Porter County Public Library, but all the other touch-screen equipment was operating fine as of mid afternoon.

Voter turnout has been pretty good, he said.

"There hasn't been too many lulls," Smith said.

Election officials in Porter County are wearing masks, which are optional for voters, he said.

Porter County election workers started sorting and opening absentee mail-in ballots, but counting was not expected to begin early afternoon. Absentee ballots were due by noon Tuesday.

More than a half-million registered Hoosiers — the highest number ever recorded — applied for mail-in ballots to avoid closely packed lines outside walk-in polling places.

More than 30,000 mail-in ballots had been cast in the Region, according to election officials.

In Cedar Lake, election Amanda Schrieber, 18, said she was part of a group that began preparing weeks ago to gather personal protective equipment for delivery to all of Lake County's 350 precincts.

"It's a really good experience, just to see people coming out for their community," she said.

Election clerks Kirsten Nielsen and Timothy Bakas, judges Elise Bereolos and Lauren Brady each wore a mask at the polling location at Villa Cesare in Schererville. Gloves and finger covers sat on the table, if voters chose to use them.

Poll workers said they were sanitizing machines after each voter and had an adequate amount of supplies.

"We got it all under control," Walter said. 

At Munster's Frank Hammond Elementary School, inspector Elizabeth Pucher said turnout had been slow.

A few voters expressed concerns about coronavirus, but poll workers were wearing masks and gloves and sanitizing machines, clerk Brink Wolak said.

