UPDATE: Woman killed by train near Hammond South Shore station

HAMMOND — A woman was struck and killed by a South Shore train at a crossing near the Hammond station early Tuesday, according to Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Police Chief Jessie Watts Jr.
The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 53-year-old Raquel Rodriguez of Hammond. No further information was released by the coroner's office.
Rodriguez was hit about 6:30 a.m. by the westbound No. 6 train, an express line that does not stop in Hammond, while crossing near the station at 4531 Hohman Ave., said South Shore Line President Michael Noland.
Watts said the death appears to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.
Passengers on the No. 6 train were transferred to a different line, No. 106, to complete their trip, Noland said.
An email message sent by NICTD indicated passengers on all morning rush hour trains should expect "extensive delays" Tuesday.
Noland said all westbound trains remained stopped as of 7:40 a.m., more than an hour after the incident.
Cleveland Street will be renamed today in honor of the Rev. John Parrish
Gallery: Street renamed to honor Hammond's first black councilman
A two-block stretch of Cleveland Street has been renamed John H. Parrish Sr. Street in honor of Hammond's first black councilman.
