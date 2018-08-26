MERRILLVILLE — A new entity in control of a self-storage site on 73rd Avenue has committed to a variety of upgrades there, including creating new units and fulfilling the promises made by a past owner.
As part of approvals the town granted several years ago, plans for the site at 3950 W. 73rd Ave. called for a total of 24 self-storage buildings. There are currently six structures on the property.
Elmdale Ventures, which has acquired the property, has adjusted the original layout by reducing the total number of buildings to 20.
The new self-storage units it will create there will be climate-controlled. The amended plans also include fewer overhead doors than initially designed because future facilities will have storage units inside of the structures instead of facing outdoors.
The construction schedule for the new buildings hasn't been announced.
Adding new storage units aren’t the only improvements expected at the property.
When plans were first approved by the town, the original owner of the business indicated the site would be paved, security cameras would be in place, a fence would be erected around the property, lighting would be installed and landscaping would be completed. None of those commitments were completed by the past owner, but Elmdale is committed to addressing each of them.
In addition to the unfinished work there, the site has become “a mess,” Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said.
Existing issues include mattresses left outside, old mulch piles sitting on the property and overgrown vegetation.
Attorney Greg Bouwer, who is representing Elmdale, described the property as a disregarded and dilapidated asset.
Project representatives said Elmdale will offer stable ownership of the storage business.
The entity will begin making the property more aesthetically pleasing by cleaning up the land.
The storage facility will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.