Uran talks road projects, downtown Crown Point parking at monthly forum

CROWN POINT — Road construction season is underway in the city, with more work planned.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran addressed questions during Tuesday's monthly forum about ongoing road work in the city, as well as downtown parking.
With Iowa Street closing at 109th Avenue on Monday, Uran said the city is in the final phase of its 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement plan, which includes a $2.23 million roundabout at Iowa Street and 109th Avenue.
In conjunction with the city's work on 109th Avenue, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is working on a $5 million interchange project, which will replace the signalized intersections at Interstate 65 ramps and 109th with roundabouts.
"INDOT's doing their project on the interchange. The city of Crown Point's doing its project at Iowa Street ... and we're finishing the four lanes of boulevard going west of the interchange to just past the ditch line by Beacon Hill," Uran said.
"That entire corridor will be done. It'll open sometime in late November, early December this year for all those phases. And 109th, as far as we're concerned in the city limits, will be done for the next 20 years."
Uran later told The Times the city might have to repave the road within the next 20 years, but the infrastructure "should handle today's traffic and future traffic."
"We're replacing storm water, replacing the water lines, replacing the sanitary lines out there, the road is being redone, it's being widened and putting in traffic flow so things like that should last," Uran said, noting the city is not trying to make 109th Avenue a pass-through of choice.
He later added: "Our residents and our business community is No. 1. We want to make sure traffic and people can get through there safely, efficiently. We're not encouraging people just to drive through that section because that's the easiest way to get to it. We're not trying to make a Route 30."
Along with work along 109th Avenue, Crown Point Engineering Superintendent Doug Brite said the city is looking to repair more than 10 miles of road this year.
Uran also discussed the city's forthcoming $60,000 parking study to address long-standing parking issues in downtown Crown Point.
The study, Uran said, will help the city identify how to best utilize what it has in the community to help downtown parking.
Over the next two to three weeks, Uran the City Council parking committee will continue to meet, and noted hopefully there will be improvements made to parking on the east side of the square "over the next several months."
Parking in central downtown will be addressed next year, with the west side to be addressed after, Uran said.
"There's not a lot of free land that's out there or things that we can purchase, or buy for parking only," Uran said, noting the city is going to have to start going "vertical," for parking and "those plans will be shared with the community once we get those studies back in."
The next Tuesday Talks with Mayor Uran will be at 11 a.m. July 6 at True BBQ and Whiskey Bar, 116 N. Main St.