Uran talks road projects, downtown Crown Point parking at monthly forum

"That entire corridor will be done. It'll open sometime in late November, early December this year for all those phases. And 109th, as far as we're concerned in the city limits, will be done for the next 20 years."

Uran later told The Times the city might have to repave the road within the next 20 years, but the infrastructure "should handle today's traffic and future traffic."

"We're replacing storm water, replacing the water lines, replacing the sanitary lines out there, the road is being redone, it's being widened and putting in traffic flow so things like that should last," Uran said, noting the city is not trying to make 109th Avenue a pass-through of choice.

He later added: "Our residents and our business community is No. 1. We want to make sure traffic and people can get through there safely, efficiently. We're not encouraging people just to drive through that section because that's the easiest way to get to it. We're not trying to make a Route 30."

Along with work along 109th Avenue, Crown Point Engineering Superintendent Doug Brite said the city is looking to repair more than 10 miles of road this year.