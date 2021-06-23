Uran touts Crown Point's low tax rate, bustling development during State of the City address

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Mayor David Uran held his State of the City address Tuesday night after a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Uran shared the city's successes over the past two years, with another win occurring Tuesday during his address at Bulldog Park.
A check for $20,000 was presented to the city by Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.
Those dollars, Uran told The Times, will be used to reinvest in special events and tourism in Crown Point.
Before Uran delivered his address, he gave the hundreds of people in attendance a preview of one of the "largest-ever" private-side investments to come to the city of Crown Point.
"It's a $250 million-plus project, which is going to spark many, many other opportunities on that campus by the Franciscan Health hospital and their team," Uran said.
"We want to give you a little bit of what's going on out there, so you can see where it's at, and we look forward to 2024, of that grand opening and ribbon cutting."
The project, set to be at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231, includes a state-of-the-art, 600,000-square-foot Franciscan hospital; an expanded University of St. Francis; a potential home for a Diocese of Gary high school; commercial space for Tonn and Blank Construction; a business park; and a technology center, according to the video presentation shown by Uran.
In 2019 and 2020, the city saw more than 313 single-family home starts, Uran said, noting the average home cost was $370,000, which equals more than $132 million in new investment.
Commercial and industrial development totaled $56 million, Uran said.
Looking ahead, the city is set to begin a multimillion-dollar drainage improvement project at Sauerman Woods and various road projects.
Uran also touted the city's municipal tax rate of 72 cents on the dollar — the lowest of any city or town in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
Departments recognized
The longtime mayor then shared updates for each city department.
Residents now can experience a transformed Crown Point clerk-treasurer's office with renovations recently completed at City Hall.
Paying bills online also has become more seamless through the city's auto-debit system, Uran said.
Though behind the scenes, Uran noted the city's legal team continues to provide legal support and review for Crown Point's departments, boards and commissions. The legal department also has new digs in the old Civic Center.
Information technology maintained up-to-date information for the community, as well as launched a new website for the city, which includes a feature called SeeClickFix.
"If you see something in the city of Crown Point, you take a picture of it, you get on our website, you download that in there," Uran said. It immediately generates a ticket to you to let you know that that department has been notified of a situation in the city of Crown Point."
Whether it's a pothole or a tree that needs to be taken down, Uran said the request will go to a department leader, and there will be direct communication.
"By having that new technology, that keeps the community engaged in what's happening," Uran said. "It keeps us on our toes to make sure that work order needs to be taken care of in a timely fashion, and also then at the end of the day, the quality of life is restored to its natural state."
Three new police officers and one general services officer (GSO) joined the ranks of the Crown Point Police Department in 2020, bringing the department to 49 sworn officers and two GSOs — "the highest in the agency's history," Uran said.
Four additional school resource officers also were added to the Crown Point Community School Corp.
The city's uniform crime reports were down 15%, and there hasn't been a homicide in Crown Point in two years, or an aggravated assault, Uran reported.
"Those things are all down because of our community policing, but more importantly, it's our partnership we have with the community itself, who reaches out and really respects our officers, the job they do," he said.
Four new firefighters and paramedics also were added to the city's fire department, totaling 39 full-time firefighters.
Uran also spoke of the Crown Point Emergency Management Agency, which puts in more than 2,000 volunteer hours annually with 15 active members.
Though it might not be "glamorous," Uran also recognized work and projects completed by the Crown Point Public Works Department.
Students, businesses celebrated
Along with providing updates on happenings in the city, Uran also recognized two Crown Point High School students for their dedication to the community.
Azzam Atif and Franchesca Hernandez were awarded with $500 from the city and the Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF) for their community service hours.
Atif logged more than 600 community service hours, while Hernandez logged more than 1,400.
Also recognized was Alda Vellutini for her more than 50 years of service to Crown Point and Lake County. She received the city's 2020 community service award.
Vellutini worked in the Lake County assessor's office for 40 years; served as a board member for First National Bank and St. Anthony's Medical Center; was the previous director of the CPCF; and was a member of the Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission.
Six local businesses also were recognized for their longevity, including Pete and Son's, 35 years; NWI Print Pro, 35 years; Ozinga Ready Mix, 35 years; Wittenberg Village, 43 years; J&J Remodeling, 50 years; and Edward Rose & Sons, 100 years.
Kiddie Academy won the city's redevelopment project of the year.