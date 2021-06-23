Uran touts Crown Point's low tax rate, bustling development during State of the City address

"If you see something in the city of Crown Point, you take a picture of it, you get on our website, you download that in there," Uran said. It immediately generates a ticket to you to let you know that that department has been notified of a situation in the city of Crown Point."

Whether it's a pothole or a tree that needs to be taken down, Uran said the request will go to a department leader, and there will be direct communication.

"By having that new technology, that keeps the community engaged in what's happening," Uran said. "It keeps us on our toes to make sure that work order needs to be taken care of in a timely fashion, and also then at the end of the day, the quality of life is restored to its natural state."

Three new police officers and one general services officer (GSO) joined the ranks of the Crown Point Police Department in 2020, bringing the department to 49 sworn officers and two GSOs — "the highest in the agency's history," Uran said.

Four additional school resource officers also were added to the Crown Point Community School Corp.

The city's uniform crime reports were down 15%, and there hasn't been a homicide in Crown Point in two years, or an aggravated assault, Uran reported.