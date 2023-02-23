GARY — The American Charitable Foundation and American Water’s General Counsel Jim Gallegos have made a total donation of $200,000 to the National Urban League and the Affiliate Movement.

American Water is the largest publicly traded U. S. water and wastewater utility company. The American Charitable Foundation was established by American Water.

That donation includes $10,000 donation to the Urban League of Northwest Indiana. The funding will enhance the ULNWI’s efforts to help close the equality gap for African Americans and other historically underserved groups throughout American Water’s national footprint.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with the National Urban League and the Affiliate Movement, supporting impactful initiatives and programs that help to prepare future leaders of tomorrow,” said Carrie Williams, President of American Water Charitable Foundation.

“We remain committed to strengthening our inclusion, diversity, equity and equality principles by supporting organizations such as the Urban League, which helps uplift and empower those they serve. This donation is particularly meaningful as we celebrate Black History Month in February.”

Founded in 1910, the National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality and social justice. The Urban League spearheads the development of social programs, public policy research and advocates for policies and services that close the equality gap.

“Indiana American Water’s donation to the Urban League of Northwest Indiana will further enhance our efforts to assist clients in securing education and inclusion, diversity and equity opportunities,” said ULNWI President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen McCloud.

“Education translates into them being able to identify opportunities that improve the quality of life for their families and become more informed on ways to support our local economy. It’s a win for everyone.”

Originally established in 1945 as the Urban League of Gary, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana works to promote, encourage and enhance services to improve social, educational, and economic conditions of African Americans and other minority groups in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties.

“We are committed to Northwest Indiana and to making it a better place to live and work for everyone,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “Giving back and being a good neighbor to our partner communities is a core part of who we are as a company, and we’re pleased to lend support to the Urban League’s efforts here.”

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has donated to worthy causes and organizations in communities served by American Water. Being a good neighbor and steward of the environment has always been central to the mission of American Water.