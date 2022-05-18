 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Urban League hosts symposium on diversity and inclusion

Diversity & Inclusion Symposium 1

Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, addresses her organization’s Diversity & Inclusion Symposium on Tuesday at Valparaiso University’s Harre Union building.

 Mike Clark

VALPARAISO – Young people thinking the Diversity & Inclusion Symposium was a school holiday were in for a lesson.

“This is a work day,” said Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, the symposium sponsor. “You have to leave here and share this information.”

More than 300 students and adults held table discussions on these topics:

• attacks on critical race theory;

• disproportionate healthcare exposed by COVD-19;

Diversity & Inclusion Symposium 2

Valparaiso University President Jose Padilla makes opening remarks at the Urban League of Northwest Indiana’s Diversity & Inclusion Symposium on Tuesday at his school’s Harre Union building.

• surge in anti-voting rights bills;

• surge in anti-LBGTQ/transgender laws;

• attacks on abortion rights;

• rise in hate crimes;

• gender inequities;

• inequalities in poverty;

• immigration/refugee crisis;

• the Jan. 6 insurrections.

“Hate is hate,” Allen-McCloud said, citing the recent shootings at a store in a predominantly black neighborhood in Buffalo. ‘This reminds us that racism is still here, and we have work to do.”

Diversity & Inclusion Symposium 5

Donte Pryor, principal of New Vistas High School in Portage, addresses differences at the Urban League of Northwest Indiana’s Diversity & Inclusion Symposium on Tuesday.

Valparaiso University’s Harre Union building hosted the symposium, and the school’s first Hispanic Catholic president, Jose Padilla, shared VU’s commitment to diversity.

Of this fall’s incoming freshmen, Padilla said, 30% are people of color. The school is initiating programs to help these students feel welcome. In addition, VU will introduce a two-year’s associate degree program and is hiring its first African American athletic director.

The program included introductory table discussions, talks on solutions to race-related issues, workshops for students and professionals, and a panel discussion.

Workshop topics included critical race theory, implementing diversity and inclusion training, and navigating the multigenerational workplace.

Diversity & Inclusion Symposium 4

Jada Edwards, left, and Anjelica Mendoza, both from Geminus, exchange views during the Urban League of Northwest Indiana’s Diversity & Inclusion Symposium on Tuesday.

Table representative reported their findings to the larger group. Students from 14 schools or school systems from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties were invited.

Quentin Stewart, 17, a junior at Hammond Central High School, noted, “There’s a lot of hate in the world. We should all love each other.”

Aaron Garrett, an administrator in Michigan City Area Schools, commenting on restrictions on voting rights, blamed former civil servants turned rich politicians.

‘We have millionaires serving people who can’t pay their rent,” Garrett said. “What can I do to serve the needy?”

Speaking on the immigration and refugee crisis, Keith Alexander, from Calumet College of St. Joseph, called it a problem of economics and language.

Diversity & Inclusion Symposium 6

Anthony Horn, from Boys & Girls’ Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, offers comments at the Urban League of Northwest Indiana’s Diversity & Inclusion Symposium on Tuesday.

“Someone called it a crisis,” Alexander said. “We should say relocate. These people all relocated to better themselves.”

Retired school superintendent Michael Berta noted that change is never easy, but there is hope.

“Hope is good people getting together to make a difference,” said Berta, who worked in Merrillville, Portage Township and Valparaiso schools.

Tara Lambert-Knight, from Center of Workforce Innovations, speaking for her table on the Jan. 6 insurrections, said ideologies have become identities. As a result, she said, people have shuttered themselves from other ideas.

“We need to be open-minded and be kind and listen to one another,” Lambert-Knight said.

Allen-McCloud added, “All of us must protect the rights of others and pledge to uphold the dignity of each person in our community.”

