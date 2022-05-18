Urban League hosts symposium on diversity and inclusion

“Hate is hate,” Allen-McCloud said, citing the recent shootings at a store in a predominantly black neighborhood in Buffalo. ‘This reminds us that racism is still here, and we have work to do.”
Valparaiso University’s Harre Union building hosted the symposium, and the school’s first Hispanic Catholic president, Jose Padilla, shared VU’s commitment to diversity.
Of this fall’s incoming freshmen, Padilla said, 30% are people of color. The school is initiating programs to help these students feel welcome. In addition, VU will introduce a two-year’s associate degree program and is hiring its first African American athletic director.
The program included introductory table discussions, talks on solutions to race-related issues, workshops for students and professionals, and a panel discussion.
Workshop topics included critical race theory, implementing diversity and inclusion training, and navigating the multigenerational workplace.
Table representative reported their findings to the larger group. Students from 14 schools or school systems from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties were invited.
Quentin Stewart, 17, a junior at Hammond Central High School, noted, “There’s a lot of hate in the world. We should all love each other.”
Aaron Garrett, an administrator in Michigan City Area Schools, commenting on restrictions on voting rights, blamed former civil servants turned rich politicians.
‘We have millionaires serving people who can’t pay their rent,” Garrett said. “What can I do to serve the needy?”
Speaking on the immigration and refugee crisis, Keith Alexander, from Calumet College of St. Joseph, called it a problem of economics and language.
“Someone called it a crisis,” Alexander said. “We should say relocate. These people all relocated to better themselves.”
Retired school superintendent Michael Berta noted that change is never easy, but there is hope.
“Hope is good people getting together to make a difference,” said Berta, who worked in Merrillville, Portage Township and Valparaiso schools.
Tara Lambert-Knight, from Center of Workforce Innovations, speaking for her table on the Jan. 6 insurrections, said ideologies have become identities. As a result, she said, people have shuttered themselves from other ideas.
“We need to be open-minded and be kind and listen to one another,” Lambert-Knight said.
Allen-McCloud added, “All of us must protect the rights of others and pledge to uphold the dignity of each person in our community.”
Home Team Valpo helps homeowners
Valparaiso Building Commissioner Vicki Thrasher, right, and Diane Nelson paint a garage door before Saturday's rain arrived.
Documentary recalling rescue of Greek Jews shown during centennial celebration
Steven Priovolos, right, producer and cinematographer on the documentary “Life Will Smile,” speaks with Randy Duncan, of LaPorte, prior to the viewing of film Saturday at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Merrillville.
District 1 Law Enforcement Council 21st annual Law Enforcement Awards ceremony
Officer Jason Jaques sings The Star Spangled Banner as members of the Gary Police Department Honor Guard and the Lake County Pipes and Drums salute at Friday's 21st annual District 1 Law Enforcement Council awards ceremony at Hard Rock Live in Gary.
Firefighters work on the roof of Ms. Tint & Auto Accessories in Griffith. The fire was contained to the rear of the building. Several departments responded to the fire including Griffith, Gary, Merrillville, Highland as well as Superior Ambulance.
Governor: 'The Region is moving in the right direction'
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb participates in a Q&A with Marc Chase, news director for the Midwest Region at Lee Enterprises, during the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame luncheon Monday at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
James Hill was wrongly convicted twice
James Hill may be one of the only people in the history of American jurisprudence to be wrongfully convicted of two different crimes, his attorney said.
John J. Watkins, The Times
prochoice 2.jpg
Abortion-rights allies and advocates gathered at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Hobart to express their concerns about the leaked draft opinion.
Anna Ortiz, The Times
prochoice 3.jpg
The demonstrators walk through downtown Hobart on Saturday.
Anna Ortiz, The Times
Birds of paradise
Sculptor Chad Copeland poses with a crane he made for the Valparaiso Birds of Paradise scavenger hunt.
Molly DeVore, The Times
Indiana Dunes birding
Stephanie Beilke, of Audubon Great Lakes, lead a bird banding workshop during the eighth Indiana Dunes Birding Festival.
Molly DeVore, The Times
Valparaiso fields grand opening
Valparaiso softball players warm up before hosting Chesterton as part of the grand opening of new baseball and softball fields on Tuesday.
Noah Bortle, The Times
Commencement for IUN
An Indiana University Northwest graduate recognizes her graduation ceremony during Thursday's commencement.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Morganne Atteberry assists Kimberly Armstrong with her cap Thursday at the Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Jasmine Rodriguez receives her diploma from Chancellor Ken Iwama at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Jason Peace celebrates at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A proud family member cheers at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville High School students plant community garden
Abigail Elenz, left, and Donnyell Day transplant snow peas into a larger planter at Merrillville High School community garden.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville High School students plant community garden
Students are raising chickens at Merrillville High School community garden.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Duneland Athletic Conference Meet for boys track, Chesterton
Crown Point's Andrew Roman pole vaults Wednesday in the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet for boys track at Chesterton High School.
John Luke, The Times
Duneland Athletic Conference Meet for boys track, Chesterton
Runners compete in the 800 meter run Wednesday in the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet for boys track Wednesday at Chesterton High School.
John Luke, The Times
Duneland Athletic Conference Meet for boys track, Chesterton
LaPorte's Magnuson runs the 100 meter prelims Wednesday in the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet for boys track at Chesterton High School.
John Luke
Northwest Crossroads boys and girls track meet
Kylee Marshall, of Munster, lands 18 feet, 8 1/2 inches, placing first in the long jump competition at the Northwest Crossroads track meet in Munster on Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Crossroads boys and girls track meet
Varrick Allen of Munster wins the 110-meter hurdles at the Northwest Crossroads track meet in Munster on Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Northwest Crossroads boys and girls track meet
Hobart's Cody Johnston watches the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet in Munster on Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
