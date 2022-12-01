US 30 improvements east of Valpo studied

HAMLET — The Indiana Department of Transportation held the first in a series of public meetings Wednesday on making U.S. 30 more of a limited-access highway from Valparaiso to the Ohio line.

Reconstructing U.S. 30 from Ind. 49 eastward to reduce travel times and improve safety has been studied for years. This effort, while not totally starting from scratch, is applying “a fresh set of eyes,” Will Wingfield, a member of the INDOT study team, said at the meeting at Oregon Davis High School.

Wingfield said a new transportation planning process is being followed to find out from the public how the reconstruction should be tailored to best fit the needs of their respective communities.

“We’re not coming to the public with a specific recommendation. We’re listening,” he said. He said suggestions from residents could be incorporated into the design.

Continued easy access to communities and farmland along U.S. 30 are among the primary concerns from stakeholders, along with first responders reaching their destinations without adding time.

To make U.S. 30 more like an interstate would require things like closing intersections to reduce the number traffic lights and intersections regulated by stop signs.

Many people living near U.S. 30 said they understand how important quicker transportation is to the economy. However, they don’t want their local economies to suffer if reaching their communities from the highway is no longer convenient and causes motorists to pass them by.

Jim Jessup of Hanna said there’s a real need to improve safety, and while public input on the design is critical, he feels there’s going to be pain regardless of how the reconstruction would take shape.

“You’re going to have winners and losers. There’s no doubt about that,” he said.

State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, said he’s excited but concerned about the prospects. He’s not taking a position until the process has run its course.

“To be closed-minded and not even know what the plan is would be irresponsible. I want to wait and see, see what the plan is going to be and see what it turns into,” he said.

Other stakeholders include farmers with fields on both sides of the highway.

They want to avoid the additional time and expense of driving heavy machinery to the next closest intersection to cross the highway, then doubling back.

“With big equipment, it’s going to be a pain if you have to travel a long ways,” said Larry Jernas of Knox.

Jernas raises corn, soybeans and cattle on about 1,500 acres north and south of U.S. 30 near the Starke-LaPorte county line.

He’s also worried about traffic congestion and safety for farmers having to use the few roads still available to cross the highway.

According to INDOT, a rough draft of the design will be presented for the public to review and offer alternatives in late 2023 and early 2024. The goal is to submit the final plans for approval in fall 2024.

Wingfield said no timetable has been established for possible construction because the project is very early in the planning stages. Doing nothing is on the table as a viable option.

INDOT is accepting public input throughout the process at propelus30.com and other web-based platforms such as Facebook. INDOT representatives also will be maintaining office hours at various locations along U.S. 30 to receive input and respond to questions.

The office locations, along with the dates and times, will be announced once they've been established, according to INDOT.

The next public meetings are scheduled for Monday in Fort Wayne and Tuesday in Warsaw.