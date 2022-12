US attorney's office uses some of $7 million collected in civil and criminal actions to compensate victims

HAMMOND — The U.S. attorney's office has collected over $7 million from civil and criminal actions during the 2022 fiscal year, the office announced Wednesday.

Between the beginning of October 2021 and end of September 2022, the attorney's office in the Northern District of Indiana recovered $7,065,356.11 in criminal and civil actions. Of this amount, $6,571,549.94 was collected in criminal actions and $493,806.17 was collected in civil actions.

U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said criminal prosecutions are most successful when "ill-gotten financial gains" are recovered and given to crime victims.

“Most people, when thinking about the work of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, only focus on the federal criminal prosecutions that this office undertakes," Johnson said. "While prosecuting criminal conduct is important, that action by itself does not completely advance public safety."

Along with the department’s litigating divisions, the attorney's office is responsible enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims. The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department’s Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs, the attorney's office said.

The largest sum was recovered in May as part of a settlement in a Clean Water Act case against Cleveland-Cliffs. The civil penalty amount was over $1 million, the attorney's office said. The money pertains to a 2019 case in which the company dumped waste into the Burns Waterway, which flows into Lake Michigan. The waste exceeded ammonia and cyanide limits and resulted in 3,000 dead fish, beach closures and danger of tainted drinking water.

