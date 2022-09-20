US Census Bureau solicits public feedback from Northwest Indiana

The U.S. Census Bureau is soliciting feedback from the public in Northwest Indiana on how to improve the 2030 Census.

The federal agency is now planning for the next census — a tally of every person living in the United States every 10 years that's mandated by the constitution.

The U.S. Census Bureau plans to come up with a general big-picture framework for the initial operational design of the next census by 2024. It will then refine the plan, set up the infrastructure and put the technology in place for the big national count in 2030, which will shape everything from the distribution of federal monies to the number of congressional seats per state.

The federal agency is asking the public for input on how it can better conduct the 2030 census, count historically underrepresented people and overcome other logistical challenges. Public feedback will shape the census's initial operational design.

It seeks recommendations for reaching and motivating everyone, including historically undercounted minority groups, such as African Americans, Latinos and native populations. The Census Bureau also wants to know how to best improve access for people with disabilities.

It also wants to know what new technology could make the census more user-friendly, what alternative data sources it could use and how it can best contact the general public. The Census Bureau hopes to find out whether people would prefer to be reached by phone, online, in-person or by mail and whether they want to be contacted in English or another language.

People can submit comments by emailing DCMD.2030.Research@census.gov or visiting census.gov.