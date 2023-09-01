Uncertainty looms over the future of U.S. Steel, long one of the economic bedrocks of the Calumet Region.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker is in talks with potential buyers after rejecting a $7.3 billion bid from rival Cleveland-Cliffs, which hopes to apply the Highlander's "There can only be one" philosophy to vertically integrated steelmaking in the United States.

U.S. Steel, the founder of the city of Gary and a major employer for generations in the Calumet Region, could vanish from the landscape the way once-seemingly ironclad names like Inland Steel and Bethlehem Steel did.

"We've seen them tighten up their portfolio over the last several years and peel back a little bit from community engagement and things like that," said Heather Ennis, president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Forum, a regional economic development agency based in Portage.

The Region's economic development leaders have been working to diversify beyond the steel industry that has long anchored the Region economy. Whatever the fate of U.S. Steel, they plan to create other job and economic opportunities for Northwest Indiana residents in an ever-evolving economy.

"Over 20% of the nation's steel is made here in Northwest Indiana and it remains critical to national security," Ennis said. "We anticipate we will remain a powerhouse for steel manufacturing, but again that's why in the strategic plan 'Ignite the Region' we're continuing to evolve the economy of Northwest Indiana. Even if we continue to be large producers of steel, we're going to continue to do it with fewer people. That's why we're doing the quantum corridor. That's why we're doing the double-tracking and West Lake projects. Those types of infrastructure projects are game-changers to continue to attract talent and investment."

Out of necessity, partly as a result of the domestic steel industry losing ground, the Region economy has been diversifying for the last 40 years.

"We'll continue to look at how we can connect ourselves better to Chicago," Ennis said. "We're in Chicago Quantum Exchange's tech hub application. Northwest Indiana and other counties are in the Chicago metro are in that application. Argonne Laboratory, Fermi Labs and other partners are participating. We're continuing to build the economy of the future and look forward to the evolution of the steel industry."

Economic development leaders don't have a lot of sway in the ownership of publicly traded companies but would welcome investment if a new owner took over the Gary Works, Midwest Plant and East Chicago Tin steel mills, Ennis said. The steel mills support many downstream firms like suppliers, contractors and transportation companies as well as customers like service centers that are scattered throughout Northwest Indiana far beyond the industrialized lakeshore.

"We have the logistics advantages and assets in Northwest Indiana to continue to be a major player in integrated steel," she said. "The assets we have here continue to play a major role. We have the very solid base of steel but want to continue to grow and diversify."

Communities like Pittsburgh have evolved past a reliance on steel to nurture other sectors like eds and meds, Ennis said.

"We're really focusing on technology and the technological assets we have here," she said. "We also have assets like rail, infrastructure, water and proximity to Chicago. Those things really differentiate us and can be built upon."

The Region also has other major clusters, such as all the air compressor businesses in Michigan City, Lake County Economic Alliance President Don Babcock said.

"Food processing has been growing very well with Albanese, BNutty, American Licorice and Chicagoland Popcorn all making investments," he said.

Steel helped build the Region but its economy is broader now.

"The steel mills have long been a blessing, but we need to diversify the economy to weather storms relatives to changes in the industry," Babcock said. "You see changes in all industries as the economy is ever-evolving and you have to compete on an international level."

The Region has many assets that can help lure more investment in other sectors, like the tech industry and distribution, he said.

"We have proximity to Chicago, a high quality workforce and universities," Babcock said. "We have the Ignite the Region regional plan for economic development. We have objectives and a strategy."