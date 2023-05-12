While U.S. Steel is no longer roping in the record profits of recent years, it's still paying steelworkers substantial profit-sharing bonuses.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, which employs thousands of workers at Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, turned a profit of $199 million in the first quarter. Its employees will share in the bounty.

U.S. Steel is paying steelworkers profit-sharing bonuses of $7.35 per hour for the first quarter, U.S. Steel Media Relations Manager Amanda Malkowski said. Workers at the company's steel mills along the Lake Michigan lakeshore qualify for up to $3,500 in profit-sharing bonuses in the first quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs also offers profit-sharing bonuses but has not paid any for the last two quarters as it's failed to turn quarterly profits. It last paid $1.22 an hour in profit-sharing for up to 48 hours a week in the third quarter of 2022, according to the United Steelworkers union.

The USW originally negotiated the bonuses in the early 2000s when the domestic steel industry was upended by turmoil amid a flood of cheap imports and longstanding steelmakers like Inland, Bethlehem and LTV vanished from the landscape, either going bankrupt or getting bought out.

The arrangement was meant to help steelmakers out at a time when they were struggling financially. The idea was that it would keep labor costs down during lean years, but workers would be rewarded when the notoriously cyclical industry bounced back.

Steelworkers went years without bonuses, to the point where the bonuses were made quarterly instead of annually so that one bad quarter wouldn't wipe out all of the steelworkers' additional take-home pay.

The bonuses have soared along with record profits in recent years. U.S. Steel's hourly employees got profit-sharing bonuses of up to $6,000 in the fourth quarter and up to $43,000 last year. That's more in just profit-sharing bonuses than the median income of $31,666 in Lake County.

Over the last two years, steelworkers at U.S. Steel's mills in Northwest Indiana have brought home $80,000 in profit-sharing bonuses on top on their regular paychecks.