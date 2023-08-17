Steelworkers were shocked and worried after the out-of-nowhere announcement that U.S. Steel was exploring a potential sale.

“Everybody was shocked with the way it got announced,” United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap said “There was no forewarning. The company sent communication from the CEO but not everyone has the app. There was just a whole bunch of shock.”

Steelworkers have expressed concerns about what a potential sale of U.S. Steel would mean for them, their livelihoods and their families, Millsap said. Given all the changes in steel mill ownership in recent decades, the union took precautions anticipating this exact scenario. It negotiated for strict succession clauses that will preserve jobs, pay and benefits if the company or any steel mills change hands, Millsap said.

“Whoever would have thought U.S. Steel would do something like this,” he said. “They’ve been around forever. They’ve pretty much been a steel giant. They’re not as big as they were years ago but they’re still one of the largest in the United States.”

U.S. Steel announced it was reviewing strategic alternatives for the company after receiving multiple offers to buy assets or the company outright. Cleveland-Cliffs has bid $7.3 billion in a bid to be the last integrated steelmaker left in the United States. Esmark bid $7.8 billion and ArcelorMittal is reportedly considering a bid as well.

“It scared people. Based on how they announced it, someone who’s been working there for 28 years and looking to retire is wondering if he’s okay and if he’s going to be able to provide for his family,” he said. “That’s the biggest question I’m getting from people.”

A buyout is always a possibility in the steel industry that has seen many mills change hands in recent years, Millsap said.

“Someone coming in to buy it is something you might worry about when they’re struggling and the stock price goes down but they’ve been doing well lately,” he said. “The market is so-so and they’ve been doing fine. We’re still making a lot of steel.”

The United Steelworkers Union has not always had the best relationship with U.S. Steel and has been concerned about the direction the company has been going in, Millsap said.

“They’re making big investments in Big River down in Arkansas and haven’t been making investments in the blast furnaces here,” he said. “We don’t know where they’re going with that but we see what they’re doing now.”

The union is closely watching the situation unfold.

“The USW has been in contact with U.S. Steel to discuss the company’s announcement that outside entities have expressed interest in buying all or part of the company and that the company has initiated a review process,” the USW International said in a statement. “USW members have been through sales and potential sales of employers many times before, and our priority is always to ensure that USW members’ rights are respected and that jobs and benefits are protected.”

The union has successorship language that will preserve the existing contract and jobs.

“While we don’t know exactly what the future holds for U.S. Steel, we do know that the USW’s labor agreement with U.S. Steel contains strong successorship language to protect workers’ rights, and that the company is obligated to provide the union with notice before a sale can proceed,” the USW said in a statement. “We look forward to hearing more from U.S. Steel about its plans so that we can continue to work toward a strong future for the company’s USW workforce.”

If anyone ends up buying the company, they would be bound to the contract U.S. Steel negotiated or would have to negotiate a new deal before the sale went through, Millsap said.

“We have absolutely very strong, unbreakable successorship language for whoever ends up buying it, whether that’s U.S. Steel or parts of the company,” he said. “They would have to hire the employees. Healthcare and retirement would be protected.”

The union will seek to protect workers regardless of what happens next, even if that isn’t clear, Millsap said.

“It’s still early,” he said. “We want to make sure they take care of employees but we’ll have to wait to see what happens.”