BURNS HARBOR — It was emotional for many as the state’s first commissioning of a U.S. Navy vessel commenced Saturday on the shore of Lake Michigan.
Those feelings seemed to be heightened as the first orders were carried out on the new USS Indianapolis.
“Officers and crew of the USS Indianapolis, man our ship and bring her to life,” said Jill Donnelly, wife of former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly and sponsor of the USS Indianapolis.
The officers and crew quickly went into action.
Honor and patriotism were among the emotions felt as the sailors ran aboard and took their positions around the massive 387-foot-long ship.
The orders came just moments after Under Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly placed the USS Indianapolis in commission in front of the crowd of thousands.
“May God bless and guide this warship and all that sail in her,” Modly said.
He encouraged those who attended the ceremony to think of freedom when they think of the USS Indianapolis.
“It is what she represents, it is what she will fight to defend, but more importantly, she will play a critical role in inspiring others around the world who seek freedom,” Modly said.
The 3,900-ton ship is the fourth in the Navy to be named after Indianapolis.
“The USS Indianapolis brings with it a very special, in fact an emotional meaning for Hoosiers,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “And it’s not just because it’s named Indianapolis, it’s much, much more than that.”
Holcomb said the state is equally proud of each of those ships, but he made special note of the USS Indianapolis that was sunk in the Philippine Sea during World War II.
He said the ordeal of the surviving crew from that ship “is frightfully well-known,” and referred to those sailors as heroes.
“Their legacy, the very spirit of that 1945 crew now sails with you all,” Holcomb said. “That brings with it a huge responsibility.”
He said all of those who served on the USS Indianapolis during World War II are part of the crew of the newly commissioned ship.
Frank St. John, representing the industry that helped build the ship, said it was designed to operate in several different situations and to complete a variety of missions, “including surface warfare, mine countermeasure warfare and anti-submarine warfare.”
He said it has the ability to evolve “with new capabilities to face new threats with confidence.”
St. John referred to it as one of the Navy’s most lethal and versatile warships that can be relied upon wherever and whenever needed.
Rear Adm. Casey Moton said the USS Indianapolis is an industrial marvel, and building warships is a complex process.
The ship features 847,000 feet of cabling, 16,000 feet of piping, 1,120 tons of steel, 248 power panels and 4 water jets, he said.
The components came from the work of hundreds of large and small companies in the U.S., including steel from the ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor mill.
U.S. Defense Department’s Deputy Chief Management Officer Lisa Hershman said the ship will be a proud addition to the Navy.
“It is always a thrill to see a Navy ship commissioned, but it is truly a historic moment to do so on the shores of Lake Michigan,” Hershman said. Although the USS Indianapolis is a state of the art warship, it will be the crew who will “bring it to life” and carry out its missions, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky said.
“To the crew, I have no doubt you will honorably and faithfully continue to stand the watch that the United States Navy has stood for 244 years,” Visclosky said.
Cmdr. Colin Kane, commanding officer of the USS Indianapolis, said the crew gives the ship “its own personality and war-fighting spirit,” and they are the best the nation has to offer.
“The men and women of the USS Indianapolis exemplify patriotism, grit and what this great country stands for," Kane said.