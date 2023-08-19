The United Steelworkers union is backing a bid by Cleveland-Cliffs to acquire U.S. Steel.

The union gave Cleveland-Cliffs a right to bid under its Basic Labor Agreement on the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, an iconic titan of American industry whose logo has long been co-opted by the American Iron and Steel Institute and the National Football League's Pittsburgh Steelers. It has exclusively endorsed Cleveland-Cliffs as a buyer in what is shaping up to be a potential bidding war.

The industrial conglomerate Esmark has bid $7.8 billion for U.S. Steel but only has $500 million in cash as a company. ArcelorMittal has reportedly also been investigating a possible bid, at least on some of U.S. Steel's assets. U.S. Steel is exploring its options after receiving multiple unsolicited offers for the entire company or some of its mills.

"The Union’s Basic Labor Agreement with U.S. Steel includes at Article Eleven, Section D a Right to Bid on a transaction involving U.S. Steel, and grants the Union, at Paragraph 7 of Article Eleven, Section D, the right to transfer or assign its rights to another person or entity. By this letter, the Union transfers and assigns to Cleveland-Cliffs the Union’s Right to Bid. The Union’s transfer and assignment only applies to Cleveland-Cliffs. I will inform you in writing if anything should change regarding this transfer and assignment," International President Tom Conway wrote in a letter to Cleveland-Cliffs. "Further, the parties agree that upon closing, Cleveland-Cliffs shall assume all of the agreements between U.S. Steel and the Union that are applicable to the U.S. Steel Employees that the Union represents and that Cleveland-Cliffs shall honor the commitments contained in those agreements. Please sign below to acknowledge the assumption of those agreements."

U.S. Steel said the union does not have the final say over who the company sells to.

"We are aware that the USW has transferred the Right to Bid provisions to Cleveland-Cliffs. Per U. S. Steel’s filing on August 17, while the BLA provides the USW with successorship rights and the Right to Bid, it does not provide the USW or its assignee the right to veto any transaction," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowsi said. "Our commitment and ability to conduct a comprehensive and thorough review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for our stockholders remain unchanged."

Cleveland-Cliffs said the union endorsement makes it "the only realistic buyer able to acquire the totality of U.S. Steel" and that "a potential sale of the whole company or USW-represented assets could not be consummated without the support of the USW." The Cleveland-based steelmaker said it would assume all current agreements between U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers union.

“I want to thank Tom Conway for working as a true partner with me," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves said. "I also want to say to the employees of U.S. Steel who are watching this all unfold: I have your back.”

USW District 7 Director Michael Millsap said the union has had good experiences negotiating with Cleveland-Cliffs and that it seemed to be more committed to integrated steel mills like those in Northwest Indiana than U.S. Steel, which has been investing billions of dollars in mini-mills down in Arkansas in recent years.

"We've had a decent relationship with Lourenco," he said. "He does care about the employees. He cares about making steel in blast furnaces and getting them to operate safely. He creates jobs. I really think he really does care about the employees."