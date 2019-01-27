DYER — A proposal to consolidate the water and sanitary utility boards heads to a Dyer Town Council study session this week.
The two boards have been meeting in joint session since summer and have become familiar with each other's responsibilities, Town Manager Tom DeGiulio said recently.
The combined board would make unified recommendations on any adjustments to water or sanitary rates, DeGiulio said.
A combined board could deal with some of the paperwork that comes in at a staff level, streamlining operations for the individual boards. Additionally, developers would have to appear before one board instead of two.
The ordinance was introduced last month and passed on first reading in a 3-2 vote.