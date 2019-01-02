DYER — A proposal to consolidate the town's sanitary and water utility boards ignited controversy at a recent Dyer Town Council meeting.
That ordinance barely passed on first reading with Joe Cinko, D-1st, and Cathy Lareau, R-3rd voting against it. Voting in favor of creating a five-member utility board were Jeff Dekker, R-2nd; Mary Tanis, R-4th; and Debbie Astor, R-5th.
Dekker, a current member of the Water Board, would be one of the five members of that consolidated board with a term expiring on Dec. 31, 2021.
Other members would include Frank Jachim, current chairman of the Sanitary Board; Ed Tilton, Greg Willett and Jeff Zendzian, currently chairman of the Water Board.
Before the vote was taken, Lareau asked why the ordinance was introduced at the final meeting of the current council.
“It’s a convenient time to do it,” said William Enslen, town attorney who drafted the ordinance.
Cinko said with the turnover of the council happening in a matter of a few days, the ordinance should be taken off the agenda.
“It’s pertinent to wait until the next council takes office,” Lareau said.
Without a 75 percent approval on the first reading, the ordinance could not be put to a vote for a second reading and become law, Enslen said.
To take effect, the ordinance must be voted on at the Jan. 10 meeting of the new Town Council.
In addition to Tanis and Cinko, the new Dyer Town Council will include Democrats Steve Kramer and Eric Schultz. Lareau, who was elected St. John Township trustee in the November election, will be replaced by Alan Brooks, selected by the GOP caucus on Dec. 20.
“The two boards have been having joint meetings since summer and have been getting orientated to each other’s responsibilities,” Town Manager Tom DeGiulio said. “The combined board will make unified recommendations on any adjustments to water or sanitary rates.”
Zendzian told the council “there is some jargon” that each board needed to learn about the other’s roles, but that meeting collectively seemed to be working.
Jachim also responded to questions from the council before the vote took place.
“A lot of work happens at the staff level (and) will be less of a burden on the boards when they meet collectively,” he said. “It will help developers to go to a single meeting (instead of two).”
However, Jachim said, having more individuals involved in the boards would “present different views.”
In other business, the town honored outgoing council President Jeff Dekker and Councilwoman Debbie Astor with proclamations for their years of service.