Utility work delays Mississippi Street project

MERRILLVILLE — The Mississippi Street widening project is taking a little longer than expected, but it could be finished in coming weeks.

Work started in April for the final phase of the widening initiative. Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said construction recently resumed following a delay, and the work could wrap up around the end of the month.

"We did have a four-week (utility) delay in the Mississippi Street project, but we believe we can still get it done this year," King said.

The final phase of the Mississippi work involves reconstructing and widening the road between 93rd and 101st avenues. The installation of new storm sewers and other drainage work also is included in the initiative.

It has a price tag close to $4 million, which is hundreds of thousands of dollars below the engineer’s estimate. Federal funding is covering 80% of the work, and Merrillville is responsible for the remainder of the cost. The town will use Mississippi Street tax increment financing district dollars to fund its portion of the project.

Besides Mississippi Street, there is road construction wrapping up in other areas of Merrillville.