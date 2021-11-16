Utility work delays Mississippi Street project

MERRILLVILLE — The Mississippi Street widening project is taking a little longer than expected, but it could be finished in coming weeks.
Work started in April for the final phase of the widening initiative. Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said construction recently resumed following a delay, and the work could wrap up around the end of the month.
"We did have a four-week (utility) delay in the Mississippi Street project, but we believe we can still get it done this year," King said.
The final phase of the Mississippi work involves reconstructing and widening the road between 93rd and 101st avenues. The installation of new storm sewers and other drainage work also is included in the initiative.
It has a price tag close to $4 million, which is hundreds of thousands of dollars below the engineer’s estimate. Federal funding is covering 80% of the work, and Merrillville is responsible for the remainder of the cost. The town will use Mississippi Street tax increment financing district dollars to fund its portion of the project.
Besides Mississippi Street, there is road construction wrapping up in other areas of Merrillville.
In April, paving and other street enhancements started in the town's 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th wards.
"Probably have that wrapped up by the end of November for this season," King said. "Looks like we’re going to get all streets done on the list."
The Town Council designated funding from a $5 million bond issue for that road work.
King said the Canadian National Railway also recently improved the crossing in the 6500 block of Broadway by grinding down pavement so it's smoother for vehicles to drive over it.
King said additional work is expected for that crossing for a longer-lasting solution.
"The grinding between the tracks to take the hump out in the middle, that’s a temporary fix," King said. "That crossing is scheduled for some time next year to be replaced."
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said that crossing has been a trouble area for years. Motorists often travel slow at that crossing to avoid damaging their vehicles.
He and other town officials are concerned the same problems will occur if asphalt is used again. They hope different material is used when it’s replaced next year to make it a stronger.