Vacation season will be different — be flexible if you go

It’s Memorial Day weekend, typically the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of the busy travel season. School has just ended or is winding down for the year, the weather is usually pleasant, the skies are sunny and the summer is a blank slate with a calendar begging to be filled with road trips, weekend getaways, water parks, amusement parks, sporting events, concerts and flights across the country or even the world.
This year will be quite different than a normal year. Some states are still restricting travel and full stay-at-home orders in still place. Others are opening back up gradually. Restaurants and other attractions are limiting capacity if they are re-opening at all. Social distancing is being practiced wherever you go. Some places are requiring masks.
While there are still a lot of unknowns about the virus and about what’s in store for the coming weeks and months, a lot of people are itching to get out and travel again after weeks of being cooped up in their homes. The world will go on, but it will be a much different kind of world for the rest of 2020 - and beyond. For those who feel comfortable traveling, there are a few things to keep in mind as you begin making your plans for summer travel.
Call ahead
In this age of uncertainty, most business and attractions are keeping websites up to date or at least posting updates on social media. But in trying to stay afloat, the tech aspect might not be the biggest priority. If you’re planning to visit any business, it’s best to call ahead. It’s likely that hours have been altered and you’ll want to find out what is different as far as safety measures.
Map out your bathroom stops
One problem travelers have been running into as of late is lack of bathroom facilities available. While you may have normally made a lunch or dinner stop on the road to eat in a restaurant where you would also use the restroom facilities, many dining rooms are closed and people often aren’t permitted inside. Many parks and outdoor venues have closed their restroom facilities. It’s best to look ahead, carefully mat out your route and maybe plan to make more gas station stops where it’s likely you’ll be able to use a bathroom when you need to.
Cancellation policies
Before you book a flight or make a lodging reservation, be sure you understand the cancelation policies. While things are looking up, there’s always the possibility that things could move backwards and the COVID situation could get worse causing closings or making people more uneasy about traveling. And you never know if you or someone in your family will get sick. If there’s a liberal cancelation, rescheduling or refund policy, it will put your mind at ease.
You can still quarantine on vacation
If you want to spend some time with your family away from home, but you’re still a little leery of getting out and being around crowds, look into lakeside rentals, wooded cabins or campgrounds where you can get away from home and work responsibilities and into a different state of mind, but also stay insulated from the outside world.
Stay home if you’re sick
If you aren’t feeling well, hold off on that getaway. What fun is traveling when you’re under the weather, anyway? But, more importantly, you don’t know what you could potentially be passing on to everyone you come in contact with. If you’re sick, stay home and push your travels back to a later time.
Dining out will be different
It’s been several weeks now since any of us have had a normal restaurant experience of walking into a crowded dining room and enjoying a meal served to you by wait staff without a mask on. Remember that it’s been a tough time for restaurant owners who are trying to survive and their workers who have likely faced reduced hours, reduced pay and larger demands. It’s not the time to be insistent on getting a window seat, getting snippy if an extra sauce is overlooked or lodging complains over food taking a little longer to arrive. Make a reservation if you can to minimize your wait time and be respectful of everyone around you. And enjoy that indulgence of leaving home and having someone else do the cooking — and then tip accordingly and maybe a little more generous that usual.
Be flexible
We’re living in very unusual times and we’re all learning to navigate it as we go. Some businesses have had to limit hours, reconfigure spaces to accommodate reduced crowds and adhere to social distancing guidelines and layoff staff, which might mean longer waits and reduced service. Be flexible, expect that you might hit some bumps in the road, be patient and most of all be kind to the employees at these establishments and the other patrons who are in the same boat as us.
