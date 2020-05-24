Vacation season will be different — be flexible if you go

Stay home if you’re sick

If you aren’t feeling well, hold off on that getaway. What fun is traveling when you’re under the weather, anyway? But, more importantly, you don’t know what you could potentially be passing on to everyone you come in contact with. If you’re sick, stay home and push your travels back to a later time.

Dining out will be different

It’s been several weeks now since any of us have had a normal restaurant experience of walking into a crowded dining room and enjoying a meal served to you by wait staff without a mask on. Remember that it’s been a tough time for restaurant owners who are trying to survive and their workers who have likely faced reduced hours, reduced pay and larger demands. It’s not the time to be insistent on getting a window seat, getting snippy if an extra sauce is overlooked or lodging complains over food taking a little longer to arrive. Make a reservation if you can to minimize your wait time and be respectful of everyone around you. And enjoy that indulgence of leaving home and having someone else do the cooking — and then tip accordingly and maybe a little more generous that usual.

Be flexible

We’re living in very unusual times and we’re all learning to navigate it as we go. Some businesses have had to limit hours, reconfigure spaces to accommodate reduced crowds and adhere to social distancing guidelines and layoff staff, which might mean longer waits and reduced service. Be flexible, expect that you might hit some bumps in the road, be patient and most of all be kind to the employees at these establishments and the other patrons who are in the same boat as us.

