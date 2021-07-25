Vaccines key to unlocking connections for those struggling with mental health

For at least 16 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult for friends, family and other loved ones to support each other in the familiar ways of the past.
An arm around the shoulder, a welcome hug or even a firm handshake became taboo during the worst of times, when lockdowns closed businesses, limited public gatherings and sent everyone into their own private corners for safety. Those with few places to turn in the best of times became even more isolated, cut off from the resources they depended on to stay connected.
Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala said the effects on mental health have been unsurprising: an increase in depression and anxiety among residents of all ages, with some experiencing symptoms for the first time, and those who had previously struggled feeling their anxiety or depression more deeply.
Mental health professionals like Misty Hatch with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Police Assisted Recovery Initiative, or PARI, said those in crisis have been hit hard too, as homeless and domestic violence shelters had to limit the number of beds, and appointments with psychiatrists or psychologists were harder to come by. To combat the problem, she and her colleagues have had to look beyond the normal options to serve their community, including sometimes reaching beyond the borders of Lake County.
But the vaccines, developed in record time and widely available for months now, gave everyone a bit of hope. The end of the pandemic was attainable and a future without social distancing, without mandatory mask requirements, and without wariness accompanying every embrace, was easy to picture.
So it is not without a tinge of frustration that Vavilala explains the best way to combat the longstanding mental health epidemic is by getting shots in arms and putting COVID-19 to bed for good, erasing both the harmful but necessary restrictions on human contact and the existential crisis that is living through a once-in-a-century public health disaster.
“Why are we even talking about the mental health situation?” Vavilala asked rhetorically. “Because we are talking about the stress (COVID) is putting on the community.”
Law enforcement
For law enforcement, dealing with mental health crises has long been part of the job description, even if it wasn’t always stated so explicitly. The protests that took hold across the country last year in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and other police-involved deaths spurred widespread conversations about police reform, many of them dealing with how officers respond to calls for service that could or should be better handled by someone with specific training in the mental health field.
That’s where programs like PARI come into play, a slight adaptation of a national program used by several other local departments — the Police Assisted Addiction or Recovery Initiative (PAARI) — designed to incorporate mental health professionals like Hatch into the toolkit for officers dealing with acute mental health crises or individuals who they routinely come in contact with but who have, for whatever reason, not been connected to available services.
“Our approach here, it’s really not about arresting people, it’s about providing support to people who are in need,” said Vince Balbo, chief of police for the Lake County Sheriff's Department. “It’s not about people being diverted into the criminal system.”
Put more directly, PARI’s about keeping out of jail people who won’t get any better there, and illuminating a path to social services for those who might not even know they exist. The program also assists those struggling with addiction, including placement in treatment centers when available and providing the lifesaving overdose drug naloxone (known by the brand name Narcan) to the families of opioid addicts.
Through the first half of this year, Kristin Huseman, another PARI mental health counselor, said the program has interacted with hundreds of individuals, sent five to drug rehab centers, scheduled 52 individual sessions with clinicians, and passed out 112 Narcan kits. Those kits are also available, for free, through the sheriff’s office.
Drug overdose deaths spiked considerably in 2020 over the prior year, and while it’s tempting to correlate that increase with the difficulty connecting to resources or a sense of despair exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, there could be several other factors at play, including the increasing prevalence of synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
Importance of vaccine
The drugs at the front of the county health officer’s mind, though, are the three approved COVID-19 vaccines, all of which are readily available to any resident who remains unvaccinated. And according to the latest state data, that’s more than half of Lake County’s eligible residents.
Recent weeks have also brought about a slight uptick in infections and hospitalizations, owing in part to the highly contagious delta variant. Those who are unvaccinated are at significantly greater risk for both being infected with delta and experiencing severe, even life-threatening, symptoms, and if that’s not enough to convince the vaccine hesitant to change their minds, perhaps the looming threat of a return to lockdowns and limits on crowd sizes will do the trick.
“At this point in time, we are hoping that we don’t have to make any restrictions, but of course during a pandemic things can change very quickly,” Vavilala said.
Vavilala added that her department takes a number of factors into consideration when weighing restrictions, including the financial and mental health impacts they could have, but that “the cost of human life” sits at the top of the list.
“If we’re thinking about the one thing that can help us lead a normal social life, we need to have adequate numbers of people vaccinated,” she said. “It’s all tied to that. The more people that get vaccinated, the less chance of the virus spreading, the less chance of the virus mutating and perhaps becoming stronger.”
Vavilala urged those with concerns about the vaccines to talk to their physicians before making their choice, and reminded residents that opting not to take the vaccine impacts not only their potential for contracting the virus, but the potential for those who cannot be vaccinated — like children under 12 years old — to be infected as well.
In the meantime, for those worried about their own mental health or that of their loved ones, Vavilala said there is not “magic” formula, but that simple things like getting regular exercise, eating healthy, sleeping the recommended number of hours and maintaining regular social contact, even if it’s not in person, can go a long way.
“There has been a lot of loneliness,” Vavilala said. “(People) know and love their family members, they love their friends, they just need to be reminded it can be done, and know how much of a difference a 15-minute phone call or a 10-minute phone call can make.”