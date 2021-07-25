Vaccines key to unlocking connections for those struggling with mental health

For at least 16 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult for friends, family and other loved ones to support each other in the familiar ways of the past.

An arm around the shoulder, a welcome hug or even a firm handshake became taboo during the worst of times, when lockdowns closed businesses, limited public gatherings and sent everyone into their own private corners for safety. Those with few places to turn in the best of times became even more isolated, cut off from the resources they depended on to stay connected.

Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala said the effects on mental health have been unsurprising: an increase in depression and anxiety among residents of all ages, with some experiencing symptoms for the first time, and those who had previously struggled feeling their anxiety or depression more deeply.

Mental health professionals like Misty Hatch with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Police Assisted Recovery Initiative, or PARI, said those in crisis have been hit hard too, as homeless and domestic violence shelters had to limit the number of beds, and appointments with psychiatrists or psychologists were harder to come by. To combat the problem, she and her colleagues have had to look beyond the normal options to serve their community, including sometimes reaching beyond the borders of Lake County.