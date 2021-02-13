Valentine's Day wind chills could dip to 25 below zero; excessive cold, snow expected to continue through week

The Region is expected to get frigid temperatures and more snow for Valentine's Day in lieu of chocolates and flowers this year.
The weekend will likely kick off with a second round of snow later Saturday afternoon that is expected to last from around 4-7 p.m. at the latest, the National Weather Service said.
The snow is expected to be light and brief. It won't accumulate to more than an additional half-inch, said NWS meteorologist Brett Borchardt.
"As far as now, the worst is now behind us, now we are focusing on the frigid temperatures and wind chill coming," Borchardt said.
Here's where a warming center is available near you.
The NWS issued a wind chill advisory for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties, as well as Cook County in Illinois. The advisory will be in effect 11 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday.
Wind chills could reach 25 below zero and individuals are advised to limit their time outdoors. The coldest temps will be very early Sunday morning around daybreak, Borchardt said.
Several rounds of snow are also expected Sunday night through Tuesday, with lake effect accumulations set to create hazardous travel conditions Sunday night in Northwest Indiana. The snowfall will shift to parts of Northeast Illinois on Monday.
During this time, communities south and east of Interstate 55 will face the worst travel hazards, according to NWS. Individuals are encouraged to stay off the roads during these periods of snow or use extreme caution while traveling.
Meteorologists also warned of another round of dangerously cold wind chills predicted overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
A hazardous weather outlook warned that the excessive cold will likely last through Wednesday in Northwest Indiana and Northeast Illinois.
While Friday's overnight snowfall created hazardous travel conditions on the road, Indiana State Police reported no serious injury crashes or interstate lane closures. Late Friday night and early Saturday saw some crashes and slide-offs, but all were minor wrecks, police said.
For snowfall totals from Friday into Saturday morning's snowfall, Lake County communities saw a range of 2 to 4 inches, with the highest accumulations in cities closer to Lake Michigan.
In Porter County, total snow accumulations were in the range of 4 to 7 inches. Valparaiso recorded a snowfall total of 4 inches by 10 a.m. and Porter and Chesterton both recorded a whopping 6 to 7 inches of accumulation. In LaPorte County, the community of Waterford reported a snowfall total of 4.1 inches as of 1 p.m.
O'Hare International Airport measured 2 inches of snowfall Saturday morning.
To stay up-to-date on travel conditions in Indiana, call the state police road conditions hotline 1-800-261-7623.