Valentine's Day wind chills could dip to 25 below zero; excessive cold, snow expected to continue through week

The Region is expected to get frigid temperatures and more snow for Valentine's Day in lieu of chocolates and flowers this year.

The weekend will likely kick off with a second round of snow later Saturday afternoon that is expected to last from around 4-7 p.m. at the latest, the National Weather Service said.

The snow is expected to be light and brief. It won't accumulate to more than an additional half-inch, said NWS meteorologist Brett Borchardt.

"As far as now, the worst is now behind us, now we are focusing on the frigid temperatures and wind chill coming," Borchardt said.

The NWS issued a wind chill advisory for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties, as well as Cook County in Illinois. The advisory will be in effect 11 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday.

Wind chills could reach 25 below zero and individuals are advised to limit their time outdoors. The coldest temps will be very early Sunday morning around daybreak, Borchardt said.

Several rounds of snow are also expected Sunday night through Tuesday, with lake effect accumulations set to create hazardous travel conditions Sunday night in Northwest Indiana. The snowfall will shift to parts of Northeast Illinois on Monday.