Valparaiso boy rewarded with $500 for reporting poaching in Porter County

VALPARAISO — A 12-year-old Valparaiso boy received a reward check for reporting fish and wildlife violations he saw to law enforcement.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in District 10, on behalf of the Indiana Turn in a Poacher (TIP) organization, presented the $500 check to Bridger Strickland last Friday, according to a news release. Because of Strickland's report, an investigation was launched leading to the identity of the suspect and charges being filed.

The fish and wildlife violations Strickland observed happened in Porter County earlier this year, the release said.

A nonprofit conservation organization, TIP protects fish and wildlife resources through public support and involvement in bringing violators to justice. The release defined a poacher as a thief who illegally steals wildlife that belongs to each Indiana resident. Anyone can call TIP at 1-800-TIP-IDNR if they see or hear about a packer or another violation.

If your call leads to an arrest, you can receive as much as a $500 reward and choose to remain anonymous, the release said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.