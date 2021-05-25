 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valparaiso boy rewarded with $500 for reporting poaching in Porter County
alert urgent

Valparaiso boy rewarded with $500 for reporting poaching in Porter County

12 year old Valparaiso boy awarded for fishing and wildlife violation call

Bridger Strickland, of Valparaiso, left, was rewarded with a $500 check after informing law enforcement about a fishing and wildlife violation through the Turn in a Poacher program.

 Provided by Indiana DNR

VALPARAISO — A 12-year-old Valparaiso boy received a reward check for reporting fish and wildlife violations he saw to law enforcement.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in District 10, on behalf of the Indiana Turn in a Poacher (TIP) organization, presented the $500 check to Bridger Strickland last Friday, according to a news release. Because of Strickland's report, an investigation was launched leading to the identity of the suspect and charges being filed.

The fish and wildlife violations Strickland observed happened in Porter County earlier this year, the release said. 

A nonprofit conservation organization, TIP protects fish and wildlife resources through public support and involvement in bringing violators to justice. The release defined a poacher as a thief who illegally steals wildlife that belongs to each Indiana resident. Anyone can call TIP at 1-800-TIP-IDNR if they see or hear about a packer or another violation. 

If your call leads to an arrest, you can receive as much as a $500 reward and choose to remain anonymous, the release said. 

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 'Time for Me to Drive' campaign promotes Illinois tourism

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts