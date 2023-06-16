CHESTERTON — Valparaiso businessman Rob Thorgren received the Porter County Good Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America’s LaSalle Council.

LaSalle Council serves eight counties in northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

Scouts learn how to camp outdoors, how to ration food, basic survival skills and more, Thorgren said.

“A Scout is more likely to show up to their job every day and be there on time,” he said. “A Scout is more likely to be a problem-solver, a person who wants to solve problems and has the means to effectively do so. A Scout is more likely to roll up his or her sleeves and get their hands dirty.

“A Scout is more likely to work with others to achieve a common goal, and a Scout is more like to have good values, to be an asset to a team of diverse backgrounds.

“Today more than ever, we need these people to apply for jobs, representing our community and clean, productive citizens. We need this kind of young people in our schools and our athletic programs and in our extracurricular activities.

“There are way too many distractions in young people’s lives, and I think that Scouting is more important than ever.”

LaSalle Council CEO John Cary said the council’s enrollment in Scouting at all levels is up 20 percent this year, with Porter County leading the pack.

Valparaiso Parks and Recreation Director John Seibert has known Thorgren a long time. “He is all in when he says yes,” he said.

Thorgren is co-chair with Seibert’s wife, Kaye Frataccia Seibert, of the fundraising campaign for Valparaiso’s new skate park, which is under construction at Fairgrounds Park.

Thorgren served in the same capacity for the new Boys & Girls Club in Valparaiso, Valparaiso Family YMCA and for the remodeling of ValPlayso. He also has served on numerous boards of directors.

For the ValPlayso project, Thorgren and co-chair Rick Urschel brought in an RV so they could stay on the job site until construction of the large playground, done by 3,000 volunteers, was complete, Seibert said.

Seibert cited several mentors Thorgren has looked up to: “Rob now has the legacy and the opportunity to be a mentor himself.”

Carter Stoner, an Eagle Scout with Troop 906 in Valparaiso, said he will continue to be involved as an adult. “I truly believe in the organization and its mission as we go forward,” he said.

“Scouting changes lives in a way that is undeniable,” he said. It gives young people the tools to change their own lives, allows them to fail and then succeed, and enables them to live productive and better lives.

Katie Garza, a member of the same troop, is on the cusp of earning her Eagle Scout award. Scouting teaches more than just outdoor skills, she said. She has learned how to be a leader as well.

Bill Hanna, executive director of the Dean & Barbara White Family Foundation, is an Eagle Scout. He spoke about his experiences as a guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where he was one of six to remove the casket containing the remains of a Vietnam veteran who is no longer unknown.

“We washed the casket down and, as we did, my thoughts were about this person,” Hanna said. “This person was just like me, 20-something years old and from the Midwest.”

That inspired Hanna to return to the Midwest.

“There’s no better place to invest than here, which you’re all doing,” he said.