Valparaiso cancels Winter Fest, tree lighting

VALPARAISO — In a Facebook post Friday, Valpo Parks updated residents on the status of city facilities and upcoming programs and events.

Many events have either been modified or canceled.

"While we are disappointed to make these changes, the safety of the community is our top priority," Valpo Parks said in the post.

The decision comes in wake of new coronavirus restrictions put in place by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Nov. 11.

The restrictions, outlined in Executive Order 20-48, include limitations on social gatherings in all of Indiana's 92 counties based on a color-coded county map.