Valparaiso cancels Winter Fest, tree lighting

VALPARAISO — In a Facebook post Friday, Valpo Parks updated residents on the status of city facilities and upcoming programs and events.
Many events have either been modified or canceled.
"While we are disappointed to make these changes, the safety of the community is our top priority," Valpo Parks said in the post.
The decision comes in wake of new coronavirus restrictions put in place by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Nov. 11.
The restrictions, outlined in Executive Order 20-48, include limitations on social gatherings in all of Indiana's 92 counties based on a color-coded county map.
On Sunday, Lake and Porter counties were at the highest-possible "red" level, with LaPorte County in orange.
As of Friday, here's what residents can expect:
Canceled/closed
The First Skate event of the 2020-21 season is canceled. City officials hope to "safely execute" the event before the ice skating season ends.
- The 2020 Winter Fest and Tree Lighting have been canceled. Instead, a virtual message will premiere on Nov. 28 on the Valpo Parks Facebook page @ValpoParks.
- Public restrooms are closed for the season. Portable potties are available at some locations.
- The Banta Senior Center is closed until further notice.
Modified/postponed
- Public skating at Central Park Plaza Ice Rink has been postponed until further notice. Beginning Tuesday, one-hour ice rink rental reservations for Central Park Plaza will be available. Call Valpo Parks at 219-462-5144 to reserve a spot.
- The Touch a Truck event has been modified to a Toys for Tot drop-off. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at Foundation Meadows Park.
- Youth and adult volleyball has been postponed until further notice.
- The park administration office is closed to the public. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Valpo Parks at 219-462-5144.
- The Learn to Skate and Youth Hockey programs will go on as scheduled with smaller groups and additional restrictions.
- Discovery Cottage Preschool classes will continue at a limited capacity.
- Valpo Parks Golf is open with modifications.
Ongoing/open
- The downtown tree and holiday lights will be illuminated on Nov. 27 and stay up until the first week of January.
- The Toys for Tots collection will continue as planned. Toys can be dropped off at the Valpo Parks administration building at 3210 N. Campbell St. in the box within the vestibule.
- Public spaces remain open. Masks are required in indoor public spaces and outdoors when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.
For more information, visit www.valpoparks.org, or call Valpo Parks at 219-462-5144.
