Valparaiso encouraging but not requiring masks

VALPARAISO — As more retailers and local governments mandate masks or face coverings to curb the spread of COVID-19, including Lake County and Beverly Shores, the city of Valparaiso is encouraging, but not requiring, residents to wear masks when out in public.

"Since the outset of the coronavirus, the city of Valparaiso has consistently followed the state of Indiana Department of Health and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office guidance on how to best deal with the pandemic. As a city, we have followed this educated guidance, along with that of the Porter County Health Department, which has informed our decisions for the opening of businesses, the safe and successful hosting of 4th of July festivities, the suspension of the 2020 Popcorn Festival and all decisions relating to public health," Mayor Matt Murphy said in a news release.

"We also continue to work closely with the Porter County Health Department, monitoring new cases and hospitalization rates especially, which remain low. Our view on the use of masks is consistent with the guidance we are receiving: We support Gov. Holcomb’s mask recommendation, along with hand washing and social distance guidelines. We encourage the wearing of masks when and where social distancing of six feet is not possible."