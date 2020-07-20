You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Valparaiso encouraging but not requiring masks
urgent

Valparaiso encouraging but not requiring masks

{{featured_button_text}}
Valparaiso encouraging but not requiring masks

Paradegoers wear masks in downtown Valparaiso during the Lift Up Valpo parade to celebrate Fourth of July in this file photo.

 John Luke, The Times

VALPARAISO — As more retailers and local governments mandate masks or face coverings to curb the spread of COVID-19, including Lake County and Beverly Shores, the city of Valparaiso is encouraging, but not requiring, residents to wear masks when out in public.

"Since the outset of the coronavirus, the city of Valparaiso has consistently followed the state of Indiana Department of Health and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office guidance on how to best deal with the pandemic. As a city, we have followed this educated guidance, along with that of the Porter County Health Department, which has informed our decisions for the opening of businesses, the safe and successful hosting of 4th of July festivities, the suspension of the 2020 Popcorn Festival and all decisions relating to public health," Mayor Matt Murphy said in a news release.

"We also continue to work closely with the Porter County Health Department, monitoring new cases and hospitalization rates especially, which remain low. Our view on the use of masks is consistent with the guidance we are receiving: We support Gov. Holcomb’s mask recommendation, along with hand washing and social distance guidelines. We encourage the wearing of masks when and where social distancing of six feet is not possible."

The city is not mandating masks at this point but will enforce any state edict if Holcomb or the Indiana Department of Health decide to impose a mask requirement statewide.

"The city of Valparaiso continues to remind everyone to maintain distance, wash hands, wear masks where appropriate and continue making the very best decisions for themselves and their community," Murphy said in the release.

The Porter County Health Department reported Monday 948 cases of coronavirus and 39 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Gallery: Here's where masks, face coverings are required in the Region

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lake County Sheriff's Department bike unit ride time-lapse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts