Valparaiso facility in works to help special-needs kids

VALPARAISO — Heartland Christian Center is planning a $15 million Sunshine Center to serve special-needs kids and young adults through age 21.

The 46,000-square-foot center could be completed next year on the church’s Morgan Township campus, Lead Pastor Phil Willingham says.

Willingham, who has an adult daughter with Down syndrome, said the church has raised $1 million toward that goal and hired a design-build firm. Colin Osborn of SB Construction presented plans Wednesday to the Porter County Board of Zoning Appeals.

The BZA’s permission is needed because the facility includes a fitness center for parents to exercise while their kids are participating in programs there.

Parents of kids with special needs often are so focused on their children, 24/7, that they have little time to care for themselves, Willingham said.

“You’d be surprised how much just an hour once a week can make a big difference,” he said.

Willingham said 43% of children in Porter County have been identified as having some kind of disability. Across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, that’s 100,000 children.

Heartland is targeting preschool through age 21 for the new center, offering socialization and an opportunity for team sports as well as teaching life skills as simple — for many — as brushing your teeth and washing your face.

“We’re just trying to step in and fill a void,” he said.

Heartland already offers programs for special-needs children, including Sunday school classes. The Sunshine Center would expand those offerings.

The church’s main campus has about 14 acres. The Sunshine Center would be its last major development. Soccer fields and a volleyball court are popular on the campus.

Some residents of the neighboring Grand Prairie subdivision objected to the plans, saying soccer participants sometimes wander into their yards. Willingham said children from that subdivision often use the church’s parking lot and soccer field, and the church is happy for them to do so.

The BZA instructed the church to work with neighbors on a suitable fence to separate the properties.

The BZA also addressed neighbors’ traffic concerns by asking Heartland to request a traffic study from the Indiana Department of Transportation to see whether a traffic light is needed there.

Ind. 49 is a two-lane road in that area, although there are acceleration and deceleration lanes. On Sunday mornings, Heartland pays for an off-duty police officer to direct traffic. That’s out of concern for safety, not for emptying the parking lot quickly, Willingham said.

The new facility could also be used by East Porter County School Corp. athletes for practices. “It’s not big enough to do a track meet, but they can certainly practice,” he said.

One of the Morgan Township Middle School coaches testified to the BZA that using the school’s hallways during bad weather is hard on the runners.

Willingham said the Sunshine Center is set up as a separate 501©3 organization so people, foundations and organizations can give directly to it — even if they’re uncomfortable with giving to a church — to help reach the $15 million goal. He hopes the center will be paid for by the time it’s open to avoid incurring debt.

Heartland has 60 volunteers being trained to help children with special needs, he said.