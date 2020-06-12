Valparaiso Fourth of July celebrations will go on, mayor says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO – City officials have modified this year's Fourth of July celebration to adhere to public health guidelines, the mayor's office announced.

Several outdoor venues will be expanded to allow for social distancing and include cleaning stations, as well as other sanitary resources.

"We’ve thought creatively to come up with our best ideas to balance safety with our desire to reward our community for all the sacrifices over recent months," said Mayor Matt Murphy. "We’re broadening the venue and timing events throughout the day so people can choose how they’d like to enjoy the day."

Available at event venues will be hand sanitizer and hand wash stations, as well as masks and portable restrooms, the city said.

Celebrations kick off at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K and 2K run/walk. Both will have staggered starts to allow participants to social distance. Signup details are available online at ValpoParks.org.

Shortly after, at 8 a.m., local farmers and artisans will sell goods in a street market at the William E. Urschel Pavilion, 63 Lafayette St. Shops close at 1 p.m.

The 10 a.m. "Lift Up Valpo" downtown parade will see first responders and local business representatives march from Valparaiso High School.