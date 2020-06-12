You are the owner of this article.
Valparaiso Fourth of July celebrations will go on, mayor says
Valparaiso Fourth of July celebrations will go on, mayor says

Fourth of July fireworks

Fireworks light up the sky over Valparaiso at the Fourth of July celebration in 2017. 

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

VALPARAISO – City officials have modified this year's Fourth of July celebration to adhere to public health guidelines, the mayor's office announced.

Several outdoor venues will be expanded to allow for social distancing and include cleaning stations, as well as other sanitary resources.

"We’ve thought creatively to come up with our best ideas to balance safety with our desire to reward our community for all the sacrifices over recent months," said Mayor Matt Murphy. "We’re broadening the venue and timing events throughout the day so people can choose how they’d like to enjoy the day."

Available at event venues will be hand sanitizer and hand wash stations, as well as masks and portable restrooms, the city said.

Celebrations kick off at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K and 2K run/walk. Both will have staggered starts to allow participants to social distance. Signup details are available online at ValpoParks.org.

Shortly after, at 8 a.m., local farmers and artisans will sell goods in a street market at the William E. Urschel Pavilion, 63 Lafayette St. Shops close at 1 p.m.

The 10 a.m. "Lift Up Valpo" downtown parade will see first responders and local business representatives march from Valparaiso High School.

A free concert featuring The Crawpuppies commences at 8:30 p.m. at the Porter Health Amphitheater, at Central Park Plaza. Tickets are required for entry. Those interested can claim their tickets through ValparaisoEvents.com starting at noon June 25. 

Fireworks will light up the night sky at 9 p.m. at Urschel Field. Anyone interested in reserving a spot can begin scouting when gates open at 7:30 p.m.

There is no cost to watch fireworks, but tickets are required for entry. Limited tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and only to people living in Valpo city limits.

Attendees can claim their tickets starting at 6 p.m. at the William E. Urschel Pavilion. Proof of address is required to claim a ticket. Only six tickets are available per address.

In the event of poor weather conditions, fireworks will be rescheduled for July 5. Other events will not be rescheduled due to weather, the city said.

"We’ve really tried to offer many options so people can choose what fits their family. We hope people will come out, visit our businesses and enjoy Independence Day," Murphy said.

