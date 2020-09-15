 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valparaiso funds 16 projects through Neighborhood Improvement program
urgent

Valparaiso funds 16 projects through Neighborhood Improvement program

{{featured_button_text}}
Valpo funds 16 projects through Neighborhood Improvement program

Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso Community Engagement Director

 Joyce Russell, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Sixteen projects totaling $132,000 have been funded this year through the city’s Neighborhood Improvement Grant program.

Bringing the neighbors together to work on the projects isn’t easy during the pandemic, Director of Community Engagement Maggie Clifton said, but it’s rewarding to see it happen.

“It’s exciting. It’s a big highlight of my work here,” she said.

“That’s the biggest part of the project, is bringing the neighborhoods together,” Clifton said.

Neighbors used Facebook polls, yard signs and other means of connecting to each other while socially distancing, she said.

Projects this year include enhanced signage, neighborhood tree plantings, sidewalk improvements, bus stop benches, playground equipment and more.

Neighborhoods receiving grants this year include Audubon Estates, Banta, Beauty Creek Estates, Beauty Creek Villas, Central, College Hill, Essex Park, Forest Park, Hawthorne, Jefferson Park North Townhomes, Jessee-Pifer, Kingsridge, Keystone Commons, Mistwood, Sierra and Windsor Park.

The grant program, offered by the Redevelopment Commission, provides up to $15,000 per projects for neighborhood-based efforts that offer community-wide benefit.

“I’m very pleased to see we had 18 submitted,” especially with COVID-19 this year, Clifton said.

The program is gaining attention elsewhere, including Fort Wayne.

Some other Region communities offer small grants for community improvements, but not this much, Clifton said.

One of the advantages of Valparaiso’s grant program is there’s more flexibility in determining what can be funded. Federal and state grants are more restrictive, Clifton said.

The projects are reviewed by representatives from the public works, parks, planning, redevelopment and engineering departments. They’re the departments involved in helping some of these come to fruition.

These departments also provide referrals to the grant program while interacting with the public, Clifton said. She surveys grant recipients each year after the funds are awarded.

“It really has paid off,” Clifton said. An earlier Banta neighborhood grant paid for a playground. Now older equipment there is being replaced.

Clifton urged residents to look at the city’s website for information about grant opportunities next year. COVID-19 has taken a toll on government revenues, but this program is in the RDC’s budget for next year, she said.

Here's where masks, face coverings are required in the Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fire chief talks about rescue of 3-year-old, female from fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts