Valparaiso funds 16 projects through Neighborhood Improvement program

“I’m very pleased to see we had 18 submitted,” especially with COVID-19 this year, Clifton said.

The program is gaining attention elsewhere, including Fort Wayne.

Some other Region communities offer small grants for community improvements, but not this much, Clifton said.

One of the advantages of Valparaiso’s grant program is there’s more flexibility in determining what can be funded. Federal and state grants are more restrictive, Clifton said.

The projects are reviewed by representatives from the public works, parks, planning, redevelopment and engineering departments. They’re the departments involved in helping some of these come to fruition.

These departments also provide referrals to the grant program while interacting with the public, Clifton said. She surveys grant recipients each year after the funds are awarded.

“It really has paid off,” Clifton said. An earlier Banta neighborhood grant paid for a playground. Now older equipment there is being replaced.