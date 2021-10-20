Valparaiso girl gets new heart for her 4th birthday

Addie wanted a mermaid theme for the celebration so Child Life specialists at Lurie had a local bakery make her a special mermaid cake.

Her sisters, Kaliyah, 7 and Isabel, 5, were able to visit as were their grandparents.

"No other visitors are allowed," Hughes said.

They said they are grateful Addie was able to get a heart transplant.

"COVID really slowed down the transplant timeline, and it's harder to get a heart for a young child. There aren't that many out there," Hughes said.

As far as her recuperation goes, Addie continues to be a typical 4-year-old who has seen all the Disney movies, enjoys playing with dolls, blocks and magnet tiles.

"She has a very spunky personality," Hughes said.

She only has been allowed to go outside on a patio outside the 11th floor of the hospital twice.

"She's excited to go outside and play with her sisters and go swimming again," Hughes said.

Even once released from the hospital - which is expected to take place this week - Addie will need to be on eight to 10 medications and continue with doctors visits.