Valparaiso hosts Memorial Day concert

VALPARAISO — The 15th annual Valparaiso Memorial Day Concert is at 3 p.m. May 31.
Admission is free. It's general seating, but reservations are required for the program at Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave.
Those attending are required to reserve a ticket and may do so online at memorialoperahouse.com.
Audience members must comply with local health safety protocols and asked to bring nonperishable food items, which will be collected by the Christian Food Pantry of Valparaiso.
Food items will be collected in the courtyard between Memorial Opera House and Porter County Museum.
Concert attendees may enter through the main entrance of the theatre for the performance. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.
The concert will be performed by the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band and last about 30 minutes. The performance will feature patriotic band music and historical narratives.
For additional information, contact Memorial Opera House Box Office by sending an email to tickets@memorialoperahouse.com.
