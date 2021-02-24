Valparaiso kindergartner left in cold for two hours following bus mishap

VALPARAISO — When Tabatha Schweller went to pick up her daughter from day care on Friday, she wasn't expecting to leave in a panic.
Schweller, a certified nursing assistant, drove to Little U Academy in Valparaiso on Friday after leaving work in Michigan City to pick up her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne.
While waiting after signing her daughter out, she asked a staff member: "Are you going to get Raelynne?"
That's when a staff member was told her Raelynne wasn't at the day care.
"My heart literally went to my stomach. It's a feeling I never want to remember," she said. "I said, 'So you're telling me that my daughter is missing right now? You know that she's a pickup every single Friday.'"
Raelynne, a kindergartner at Washington Township Elementary School, was supposed to be picked up by the day care on Friday, but instead, she was placed on a bus to go home, Schweller said.
Schweller recalls running out of the day care and calling her mom, asking her to call Raelynne's school, before racing home.
When Schweller arrived to her Valparaiso home, she saw a fluffy pink coat and Raelynne's pink, princess backpack by the door.
Initially, Schweller wasn't sure if someone kidnapped her child, but felt relief a few moments later when she heard, "Mommy! Mommy!"
The 5-year-old girl was in Schweller's boyfriend's unlocked work truck, where she had been for the past two hours.
"She was so cold and freezing and scared. I ended up taking her to the hospital right after that," Schweller said, noting she was at the hospital to get warmed up for a couple of hours before returning home.
'I'm sure it was awful'
On Fridays, Raelynne is supposed to be picked up by the day care, Schweller said.
This Friday, however, a substitute teacher placed Raelynne in the bus line, and she rode the bus home, said East Porter School Corp. Superintendent Aaron Case.
"East Porter is sincerely apologetic that this incident has taken place," Case said in an email to The Times. "It saddens me to know one of our students was left in the cold for two hours unattended."
Case said the school corporation expects its bus driver to see a parent before dropping off kindergartners, but the district had a new driver on Raelynne's route.
"These are not excuses, as it is our responsibility to keep our students safe, but they were contributing factors," Case said.
"This unfortunate event has initiated us to update and strengthen our onboarding and training for new and substitute employees. We are also using this time to review our policies and expectations with the appropriate current staff as well."
In an emailed statement to The Times, Jeannine Hornback, executive director of Little U Academy, said staff tried to pick Raelynne up from the elementary school.
Hornback said day care staff inquired about Raelynne's whereabouts and were told by school staff Raelynne, was "not a pickup today."
"The children at Washington Township Elementary board the school buses and the buses leave that area before the vehicles, as our SUV, are directed to proceed to the pickup line," Hornback said. "Therefore, the child was on the bus prior to Little U proceeding though the pickup line or asking about the child."
The director added Raelynne hasn't had a consistent pickup schedule, and the day care didn't have a current parent phone number on file.
Schweller noted the Academy has "several" phone numbers" to call.
She also told The Times she asked the day care pick her child up on Fridays "until further notice," in a signed note.
"It's been an ongoing thing. They knew that they should have picked her up," she said.
The school, the day care and bus driver all failed Raelynne on Friday, Schweller said.
"I'm her voice right now. I can't tell you what she was feeling. I'm sure it was awful," she said.
"I want to make sure that it never happens again. ... I want to get this out there that when you have a kid on your bus, you wait until you see somebody, or you double check on where they're supposed to go so that another child doesn't have to go through this again, because the next one might not get so lucky."