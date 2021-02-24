Valparaiso kindergartner left in cold for two hours following bus mishap

The 5-year-old girl was in Schweller's boyfriend's unlocked work truck, where she had been for the past two hours.

"She was so cold and freezing and scared. I ended up taking her to the hospital right after that," Schweller said, noting she was at the hospital to get warmed up for a couple of hours before returning home.

'I'm sure it was awful'

On Fridays, Raelynne is supposed to be picked up by the day care, Schweller said.

This Friday, however, a substitute teacher placed Raelynne in the bus line, and she rode the bus home, said East Porter School Corp. Superintendent Aaron Case.

"East Porter is sincerely apologetic that this incident has taken place," Case said in an email to The Times. "It saddens me to know one of our students was left in the cold for two hours unattended."

Case said the school corporation expects its bus driver to see a parent before dropping off kindergartners, but the district had a new driver on Raelynne's route.

"These are not excuses, as it is our responsibility to keep our students safe, but they were contributing factors," Case said.