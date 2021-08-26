Valparaiso latest community to allow golf carts on streets

VALPARAISO — Golf carts could be cruising Valparaiso streets as early as Sept. 1.
The City Council approved an ordinance Monday that requires golf carts be registered with the police department to operate on city streets.
A number of high-traffic streets have been deemed off-limits, with the Board of Works able to designate others in the future.
Golf carts would be banned on major roads like Calumet Avenue, Lincolnway, LaPorte Avenue, U.S. 30, Ind. 49, Ind. 130, Morgan Boulevard, Ransom Road and Harrison Boulevard.
City Attorney Patrick Lyp said the ordinance was tweaked since it was introduced. Among the changes is that golf carts can hold as many as six passengers.
“I’m really uncomfortable with any seating facing backward,” Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, said. But that’s how golf carts are manufactured, Police Chief Jeff Balon replied.
Utility vehicles and all-terrain vehicles have forward-facing rear seats, but those are not covered by the ordinance.
Cotton also asked about requiring minimum speeds for golf carts. That’s covered by laws prohibiting vehicles from impeding traffic, Balon said.
Councilwoman Diana Reed, D-1st, questioned whether golf carts operating on city streets should be subject to a wheel tax. Golf carts don’t require a license from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
“I think it’s an imbalance of how we are prioritizing” traffic, she said. “I do believe it might be a little more difficult to police than what we think.”
The ordinance prohibits golf carts from being parked overnight on city streets. They also can’t be parked in lots that require a parking permit, except after hours, the same as other vehicles.
Only licensed drivers 16 and older would be allowed to operate golf carts on city streets. Drivers with a learner’s permit would not be allowed to legally operate a golf cart.
Golf carts operated on city streets will require modifications to make them street-legal, including lighting on the canopy to make them more visible.
Police will inspect the golf carts at the police station, although the police chief is allowed to designate another site. Stickers will be affixed to golf carts with city permits, but those stickers haven’t been delivered yet. Lyp said police aren’t likely to inspect any golf carts or issue permits before Sept. 1.
The ordinance was approved by a 5-2 vote, with Cotton and Reed opposed.
'Got their backs'
In another matter, Cotton asked the council to support a resolution asserting full confidence and support of the independent Valparaiso School Board. The council appoints all but one of the members. The Center Township Advisory Board appoints the fifth member.
The resolution was proposed following a School Board meeting that was canceled after anti-mask protesters interrupted the meeting.
“We’ve got their backs whatever they decide,” Cotton said.
The council resolution would have required the support of two other council members to be placed on the agenda for the next meeting.
They’re independent, council President George Douglas, R-At-Large, said. “That’s the whole nature of an independent board.”
“That came along with the appointment,” Reed said.
The resolution failed to garner the necessary support.
A resident spoke afterward, saying the unelected School Board needs checks and balances.
“When you make policies that affect your economy and you’re not an elected body, somebody should answer for that,” the single mother said. Closing school can require costly child care, she said.