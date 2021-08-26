Valparaiso latest community to allow golf carts on streets

“I think it’s an imbalance of how we are prioritizing” traffic, she said. “I do believe it might be a little more difficult to police than what we think.”

The ordinance prohibits golf carts from being parked overnight on city streets. They also can’t be parked in lots that require a parking permit, except after hours, the same as other vehicles.

Only licensed drivers 16 and older would be allowed to operate golf carts on city streets. Drivers with a learner’s permit would not be allowed to legally operate a golf cart.

Golf carts operated on city streets will require modifications to make them street-legal, including lighting on the canopy to make them more visible.

Police will inspect the golf carts at the police station, although the police chief is allowed to designate another site. Stickers will be affixed to golf carts with city permits, but those stickers haven’t been delivered yet. Lyp said police aren’t likely to inspect any golf carts or issue permits before Sept. 1.

The ordinance was approved by a 5-2 vote, with Cotton and Reed opposed.

'Got their backs'