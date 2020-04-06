Valparaiso lending building to hospital amid COVID-19 battle

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — The city is helping Porter Regional Hospital battle COVID-19 locally by loaning an 80,000-square-foot building on Memorial Parkway for the hospital's use as a storage facility for medical supplies and assistance, the city announced Monday.

"We're eager to support Porter Hospital on the front lines of this pandemic and stand by to assist as needed,” Valparaiso City Administrator Mike Jessen said.

The building is owned by the Valparaiso Economic Development Corporation and insured by the city of Valparaiso.

The building is being offered to the hospital free of rent while the Region continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said.

"We’re glad to do our part in the effort to support our health care heroes and our community," Jessen said. "We ask that people do their part by staying home to slow the spread of the virus, checking in on neighbors and remaining engaged in the community from a safe distance."

