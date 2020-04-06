You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Valparaiso lending building to hospital amid COVID-19 battle
topical alert urgent

Valparaiso lending building to hospital amid COVID-19 battle

Porter Regional Hospital

A white tent pitched just outside the emergency room doors at Porter Regional Hospital awaited a potential surge of COVID-19 testing in this file photo from last month.

 Bob Kasarda, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The city is helping Porter Regional Hospital battle COVID-19 locally by loaning an 80,000-square-foot building on Memorial Parkway for the hospital's use as a storage facility for medical supplies and assistance, the city announced Monday.

"We're eager to support Porter Hospital on the front lines of this pandemic and stand by to assist as needed,” Valparaiso City Administrator Mike Jessen said.

The building is owned by the Valparaiso Economic Development Corporation and insured by the city of Valparaiso.

The building is being offered to the hospital free of rent while the Region continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said.

"We’re glad to do our part in the effort to support our health care heroes and our community," Jessen said. "We ask that people do their part by staying home to slow the spread of the virus, checking in on neighbors and remaining engaged in the community from a safe distance."

Riding shotgun with NWI cops: On patrol with Valparaiso's Keith Perez

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts