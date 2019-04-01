A Valparaiso man run over by a loaded boat trailer he was inspecting has died, authorities said Monday.
David Laux, 54, died Sunday at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
On March 22, Laux was the passenger in a truck that was hauling a boat near the 800 block of Carol Drive in Crown Point, according to Crown Point Police Assistant Chief Jim Janda. At some point, Laux got out of the truck, which was parked on an incline, and crawled under the trailer to check something on the boat, Janda said.
While Laux was under the boat, the truck and trailer rolled backwards over him. Laux was transported to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to Loyola, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries, Janda said.