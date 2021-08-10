Valparaiso moves forward with plans for new senior center

“The collaboration, I think, is really critical,” he said. “We want to make it last for 20 to 30 years or more.”

Seibert has already begun talks with potential partners that might help fund it. “We’ve already had some good conversations,” he said.

Seibert promised the selection of partners will be a fair process. “We’ll try to be as straightforward and transparent as possible,” he said.

The public will have multiple additional opportunities for input on the plan, Seibert said.

One of the advantages of the Whispering Pines site on north Calumet Avenue is its visibility on one of the city’s major thoroughfares. The Banta Center, the city’s existing senior center, is hidden away in the city’s Banta neighborhood.

The proposed location for the new center is easy to access by car or the V-Line bus service. It’s also near the Cumberland Art Walk and other major pathways for pedestrian access.

“It will be so different” from the Banta Center in terms of programming, too. The plan uses best practices in other communities in developing an older, active adult center, Seibert said.