Valparaiso moves forward with plans for new senior center

VALPARAISO — Residents will get a look at the proposed new senior center in November.
Moving dirt for the project wouldn’t happen before next spring or summer.
The Valparaiso Park Board is moving forward on the former Whispering Pines nursing home site for a center for older, active adults, Director of Parks and Recreation John Seibert said.
The design firm Shive-Hattery offered to do some architectural drawings with a suggested floor plan without charge, Seibert said. “We’re happy to take that offer.”
The preliminary floor plan will take into account programming as well as the existing building. An exterior elevation will be included.
The architectural and engineering firm also plans to offer a cost estimate for the 25,000-square-foot facility.
Branding for the new facility would be important, Seibert said. Although it would share parking with the adjacent Pines Village retirement center, the new center would be a separate city-owned facility focusing on active adults.
“We really want that brand to be very visible to the community,” Seibert said.
The parks department is working with the city’s Redevelopment Commission on developing the facility.
“The collaboration, I think, is really critical,” he said. “We want to make it last for 20 to 30 years or more.”
Seibert has already begun talks with potential partners that might help fund it. “We’ve already had some good conversations,” he said.
Seibert promised the selection of partners will be a fair process. “We’ll try to be as straightforward and transparent as possible,” he said.
The public will have multiple additional opportunities for input on the plan, Seibert said.
One of the advantages of the Whispering Pines site on north Calumet Avenue is its visibility on one of the city’s major thoroughfares. The Banta Center, the city’s existing senior center, is hidden away in the city’s Banta neighborhood.
The proposed location for the new center is easy to access by car or the V-Line bus service. It’s also near the Cumberland Art Walk and other major pathways for pedestrian access.
“It will be so different” from the Banta Center in terms of programming, too. The plan uses best practices in other communities in developing an older, active adult center, Seibert said.
The nearby Valparaiso YMCA could lead to programming opportunities for the center’s participants, he said.