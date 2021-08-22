Valparaiso panel approves 159-lot subdivision

The other primary concern was traffic safety. Brigata Hills has a stub street for connection to a future development to the west. Iron Gate’s concept calls for connecting to that stub street.

Several Brigata Hills residents feared traffic from Iron Gate would go through their subdivision and interfere with the lifestyle there, with many people walking in the streets. The subdivision has sidewalks, but because some of the lots remain undeveloped, the sidewalks don’t all connect.

“I think what’s scaring most of us is connecting the two subdivisions," said Lisa Aldred, owner of Aldred Homes. “It’s going to be a speedway."

Leeth said the connection is following city standards. “Your ordinance requires us to connect when Brigata’s developer put in a stub street,” he told the board.

Kleven said he’s willing to bypass that connection in favor of one to the south if the city requires it.

Lennar’s variances deal solely with the lot widths and percentages of each under the strict cluster development standard the city allows. The cluster standard is so rigid that this subdivision could be the first to use it, Leeth said. He didn’t even realize the standard existed until Planning Director Beth Shrader suggested using it for this subdivision, he said.