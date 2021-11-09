Valparaiso police add social worker to crew

VALPARAISO — The first Valparaiso Police Department social worker, Samantha Burgett, has been hired as part of Chief Jeff Balon’s wellness initiative.
Balon received the City Council’s approval for the new position, which is funded by a grant.
“Burgett will not carry a gun or wear a uniform, and she will not replace police officers responding to regular calls for service or emergency situations,” Balon said. “Her role will be to assist the police in situations related to mental health, substance dependencies and other challenges to reduce crime and repeated calls for service involving a wide variety of community needs.”
Burgett will work with other organizations in the city that serve victims of domestic-related issues, the elderly, the homeless, youth and school programs, as well as to enhance the police department’s community engagement with residents.
She also is tasked with researching grant opportunities, training that enhances current trends in law enforcement related to social needs and interacting with residents who need assistance.
The social worker program is funded by HealthLinc.
Burgett has a bachelor’s degree in social work from Valparaiso University and a master’s in social work from Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis.
In addition, Dr. Dennis Shelby has been named internal mental health consultant to support officer health and wellness needs. Shelby, a Porter County resident and practitioner with the Psychoanalytic Institute in Chicago, has a background in law enforcement and helping officers deal with traumatic job-related stress.
A chaplain will assist officers by offering a spiritual component if requested.
“Providing mental health support for our team is another way of ensuring that our department offers the very best in community policing,” Balon said.
In 2022, the department will hold all police officers to a mandatory physical fitness standard as well.
“Statistics show that officers who are mentally prepared and physically fit go into stressful situations with a calmer and more confident demeanor, which has shown to result in more positive resolutions and fewer risks for the community and for officers themselves,” Balon said.
In 2022, officers will be offered a $400 physical fitness incentive as well as bonuses for earning degrees in higher education.
Mayor Matt Murphy voiced his support of the wellness initiatives, saying they “further strengthen our police department, making them a better resource for the community and for the team itself.”
The department is one of 15 departments in Indiana, and less than 800 nationwide, to be accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Academies. “We’re fortunate to have such a sound commitment to public safety in the Valparaiso Police Department,” Murphy said.
Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail