Valparaiso police add social worker to crew

In addition, Dr. Dennis Shelby has been named internal mental health consultant to support officer health and wellness needs. Shelby, a Porter County resident and practitioner with the Psychoanalytic Institute in Chicago, has a background in law enforcement and helping officers deal with traumatic job-related stress.

A chaplain will assist officers by offering a spiritual component if requested.

“Providing mental health support for our team is another way of ensuring that our department offers the very best in community policing,” Balon said.

In 2022, the department will hold all police officers to a mandatory physical fitness standard as well.

“Statistics show that officers who are mentally prepared and physically fit go into stressful situations with a calmer and more confident demeanor, which has shown to result in more positive resolutions and fewer risks for the community and for officers themselves,” Balon said.

In 2022, officers will be offered a $400 physical fitness incentive as well as bonuses for earning degrees in higher education.