Valparaiso proposed budget includes three new officers, 4% raises for city employees

VALPARAISO — The city’s proposed 2022 budget includes three new police officers and 4% raises for employees.
The 2021 budget didn’t include raises because of worries about the pandemic taking a toll on city finances.
“We’re not out of the woods yet by any stretch,” city Administrator Mike Jessen said.
The Clerk-Treasurer’s office gained a new employee to deal with grant funds. “Those are becoming kind of a full-time job,” Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor said.
Hiring three new police officers will mean the police department can have more officers on patrol.
That takes into account the extra territory that annexations bring, Jessen said, and will allow for a traffic enforcement officer to address residents’ concerns. “We think that would be a terrific thing for the overall safety of the community.
Councilman Jack Pupillo asked if that will be enough officers.
Police Chief Jeff Balon said he wants to hire an additional detective, but he will work with the administration on additional hiring in future years rather than trying to get those additional expenses added to the city budget all at once.
Answering a question from Councilman Evan Costas, Balon said manpower needs are determine by the number of calls for service and the city’s population.
Responding to Councilman Robert Cotton, Balon said increased manpower will improve response times.
Each new officer costs about $125,000, Taylor said. “We work toward that every year.”
The city’s projected total taxes are just over $29 million, with nearly $40 million in total revenue. The tax rate is advertised at $1.5954, down slightly from $1.6771 in 2021.
The reason for that lower tax rate, Mayor Matt Murphy said, is that healthy growth in the city’s tax base. “Our assessed valuation is growing at a healthy rate. We want to keep that,” he said.
Tax abatements and other incentives offered by the City Council are paying off, President George Douglas said. “Those are long-term investments we’re making.”
The salary ordinance calls for 4% across-the-board raises and some bonuses as well.
The police department would offer a $400 physical fitness incentive as well as $1,000 for veterans and active-duty military.
To encourage a well-educated police force, the city would offer $500 for an associate degree, $1,000 for a bachelor’s degree, $1,500 for a master’s degree or $2,000 for a Ph.D. The city would also offer up to $500 toward degree completion for police officers.
The fire department has similar incentives.
“In 2022, we will be doing a comprehensive wage study analysis,” Jessen said, which could affect wages beginning in 2023.
