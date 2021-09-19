Valparaiso proposed budget includes three new officers, 4% raises for city employees

VALPARAISO — The city’s proposed 2022 budget includes three new police officers and 4% raises for employees.

The 2021 budget didn’t include raises because of worries about the pandemic taking a toll on city finances.

“We’re not out of the woods yet by any stretch,” city Administrator Mike Jessen said.

The Clerk-Treasurer’s office gained a new employee to deal with grant funds. “Those are becoming kind of a full-time job,” Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor said.

Hiring three new police officers will mean the police department can have more officers on patrol.

That takes into account the extra territory that annexations bring, Jessen said, and will allow for a traffic enforcement officer to address residents’ concerns. “We think that would be a terrific thing for the overall safety of the community.

Councilman Jack Pupillo asked if that will be enough officers.

Police Chief Jeff Balon said he wants to hire an additional detective, but he will work with the administration on additional hiring in future years rather than trying to get those additional expenses added to the city budget all at once.